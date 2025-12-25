James Cook’s stats compare eerily similar to big brother Dalvin

Who would you rather have in their prime: James Cook or Dalvin Cook? Most Buffalo Bills’ fans would probably say the younger Cook. But stacking them up, the Cook brothers are much closer in comparison than one would realize.

Ironically, both Cook brothers have registered their career-best seasons as fourth-year players. Dalvin posted 1,557 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in 2020, while James is in the midst of extending on his 1,532 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs. James’ 2025 season is extremely productive, but Dalvin’s 2020 season should be lauded considering he accumulated those numbers on the ground in 14 games.

Dalvin Cook vs James Cook in year 4 of their respective careers pic.twitter.com/IUwxFKk6Wy — Underdog (@Underdog) December 22, 2025

That does not include the receiving numbers that pushed Dalvin to 1,918 scrimmage yards and 17 total TDs. And although James is on pace to surpass his brother — 1,820 scrimmage yards and 14 total TDs in 15 games — it’s hard not to acknowledge Dalvin’s 137.0 scrimmage yards per game from 2020.

But when it comes to “home-run hitting,” James may have Dalvin beat. James has posted five games this season with a play gaining at least 40 yards, as a opposed to Dalvin’s three in 2020. It’s a contributing factor to James’ superior 5.3 yards per carry and 9.0 yards per catch in their respective fourth years.

RELATED: Josh Allen makes strong statement promoting James Cook for major NFL award

It must also be noted that James’ yards are a lot more meaningful. His stellar 2025 season has lifted the Bills to 11 or more wins for the sixth-straight season, while Dalvin’s Vikings missed the 2020 COVID playoff run at 7-9.

Regardless of where you stand on the argument, one thing’s for sure: Dalvin James and James Dalvin have to be one of the best tandem of brothers the NFL has ever seen.