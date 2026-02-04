Bills' head coach Joe Brady addresses fan frustrations with screen passes

Buffalo Bills new head coach Joe Brady is known for constantly using screen passes, a tendency that has drawn frustration for some Bills fans.

Brady recently said Buffalo's downfield passing game needs to improve. Still, the screen pass remains a foundational part of his offense, one with context that helps fans understand.

On Monday, Brady joined former Bills Pro Bowl center Eric Wood on Wood's podcast, Centered on Buffalo, to explain why screen passes are such an integral part of his offensive philosophy.

Why does Joe Brady use the screen pass often?

Eric Wood asked a question for fans about Screens. Brady added amazing context.



Wood pressed Brady on the topic, allowing him to address fan concerns and explain his approach.

"There's a lot of different things that come with the wide receiver screens," Brady said. "Sometimes, they're run plays that, hey, you get some issues and you've got an advantage and you spit it out."

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady greets players as they take the field before their game against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills called screen passes on 9.06% of their offensive plays last season, the eighth-highest rate in the NFL. With players like James Cook and Khalil Shakir, who are excellent after the catch, as Brady alluded to, it's understandable why he wants to get the ball out quickly and minimize the chances of negative plays.

"There's so many different versions of screens," Brady said. "Sometimes it's a screen that you want to put up early so if the defense has to sit through and think twice about, 'Hey, do I want to bring some of these blitzes?'"

Brady also said quarterback Josh Allen plays an important role in the process. It's one of the reasons the two are close.

How does Josh Allen affect the rate of screen passes?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You might have two plays in a call and Josh [Allen] has the ability if he doesn't like a look or he wants to be able to have a breather, spit a screen out," Brady said.

Screen passes can limit how much opposing defenses see Allen's full skill set on film in the regular season, as has been the tendency for Buffalo under Brady.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady also acknowledged that screen passes can be boom-or-bust plays, a reality that gives fans frustration.

"I'm mad at myself as well," Brady said. "But I also know that what that did is that helped open up something else. That helped us to be able to identify one of their pressures and be able to then get to the protection plan."

Screen passes remain a major component of Buffalo's offense, and Brady's explanation on Centered on Buffalo offered insight on why they will still be part of the Bills' offense going forward.

