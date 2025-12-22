Bills see trend linked to Sean McDermott's eyeware choices in win over Browns
Glasses or no glasses? That’s the question for Buffalo Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott.
The Bills’ veteran hed coach saw his team continue a hot trend of play Sunday. Buffalo fended off a pesky Cleveland Browns team to claim a fourth-straight win and extend a postseason streak that dates back to 2019.
Some will say the Bills have found the right formula to get back on track and stay on the Patriots’ heels for the AFC East title. But some think a superstitious circumstance could be at play here.
McDermott’s eyewear has been a topic of discussion throughout 2025. But his lack of eyewear this season ironically coincides with success for Buffalo.
McDermott’s only loss in 2025 without the glasses was the Bills’ Thursday Night Football loss to the Texans in Houston. And it goes to show how some coincidences can take affect in the sports world.
Like Alex Smith and Joe Theisman breaking their legs in similar fashions for the Washington franchise, it can’t be explained why Buffalo has had such a boost in games its leader hasn’t worn specs.
And they definitely aren’t a fashion statement. McDermott confirmed that they were prescription lenses to help him see the field more clearly from the sidelines in November. But he has messed with those who may have questioned whether or not they were for vision or for show.
”Yeah they’re not even prescription,” said McDermott to Bills reporters in November. “I just wear ‘em for the look.”
McDermott’s accessory is also unique because coaches tend to stick with a similar look while roaming the sidelines. So this change seemed to be one that gave a wrinkle to his look. But if the numbers show it, maybe he should stay away from that wrinkle for the rest of the season.
