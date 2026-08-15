Jim Leonhard's Bills Defense Makes Strong First Impression in Preseason Debut

The Buffalo Bills were in action for the first time this year, hosting the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the preseason.

It was the unofficial debut of New Highmark Stadium, but it's not just their home field that's new. Buffalo also has a new head coach in Joe Brady, who replaces Sean McDermott after nine seasons. Brady had been the offensive coordinator, and while he has Pete Carmichael in that role now, he's still running the offense.

A far more drastic change has taken place on the defensive side of the ball, which is where McDermott was king during his tenure. This year, Jim Leonhard takes over, and the first-year defensive coordinator has been widely praised since being selected. Still, we need to see how his defense looks before getting too excited.

Jim Leonhard's attacking defense off to a hot start

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young while throwing the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday was our first chance to see Leonhard's defense, and the early returns were impressive. His starting team was incredibly active as they pressured Bryce Young often, even seeing Deone Walker get home with one sack. Most importantly, they shut out Bryce Young and the starters, forcing three consecutive three-and-out drives.

This helped the Bills control the ball as their offense held the ball for 21:24 in the first half, meaning the defense was out there for under nine minutes. That allowed the defense to stay fresh, which was evident by their play.

Leonhard has principles in the 3-4, but he has stated that they would be multiple in their fronts. More importantly, he has expressed his desire to generate pressure and attack the opposing team. That was on display Saturday, with their performance against the starters being the most encouraging aspect.

Bills offense had some exciting moments as well

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs with the ball after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense wasn't the only exciting part of the opener. Josh Allen and DJ Moore were able to work together for the first time in an actual game and they had a great rapport. Moore caught a short pass on the opening drive and took off for a 32-yard gain.

He finished with 61 yards on three receptions, helping them take a 10-0 lead with the starters on the field. Moore did give the Bills a quick scare when he grabbed his lower leg following his third catch, but he looked fine on the sidelines and even gave the thumbs up.

There were some hiccups, including a missed field goal, but overall this was an encouraging start. Especially for Jim Leonhard.