Six Winners & Two Losers From Bills Preseason Week 1 Win vs. Panthers

The preseason debut went about as well as it could for the Buffalo Bills.

Their starting offense scored on their first two drives, with the main complaint being that they were forced to settle for a field goal on the opening drive. Defensively, the starters pitched a shutout on their three drives against the Carolina Panthers' starting unit.

Buffalo dominated the time of possession in the first half, allowing them to control the game in the second half. They walked away with a 29-14 victory, but that's not what's important in the preseason. What matters is how the players responded to key situations, and we dive into that with a look at the winners and losers from the first preseason game.

Winner: Mike Danna, EDGE

Buffalo Bills defensive end Mike Danna trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills are deep along the edge and have a strong battle going on for the fifth spot between Javon Solomon and Mike Danna. Both had strong games, but Danna is the one who stood out. The veteran pass-rusher recorded two sacks on the same drive, including one on fourth-and-seven to force a punt early in the fourth quarter.

Winner: Kani Walker, CB

Bills defensive back Kani Walker high-fives fans as he takes the field during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerback is one of the thinnest positions on the roster, and Kani Walker is taking advantage of that. The UDFA has been a stud throughout camp and has been climbing up the depth chart. On Saturday, he may have locked up his spot on the 53-man roster. Late in the fourth quarter, Walker read a screen pass from Kyle Trask to Miles Davis perfectly and jumped the route for an interception.

Kani Walker gets the INT and cheers from @JoshAllenQB 👏



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/OCbLRiXcEp — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

That gave the Bills a short field and Frank Gore Jr. capped off a three-play, 22-yard drive with a touchdown run.

Loser: Dante Pettis, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Dante Pettis returns a kickoff against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mecole Hardman entered the offseason as the favorite to secure the final wide receiver spot, while also serving as the primary punt returner. His status was suddenly in doubt due to the ascension of Dante Pettis. After Saturday's game, Pettis might be on the losing side of the battle.

He recorded no receptions and while Hardman had just one for three yards, he added a 27-yard run. Pettis also had a fumble on a kick return and while he recovered it, putting the ball on the ground never helps.

Winner: Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard walks off the field after Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head coach Joe Brady is going to feel the pressure to win, but just as much of that will be felt by Jim Leonhard. The first-year defensive coordinator was a highly praised addition, but we had yet to see what the defense would look like under his watch. If Saturday is any indication, they should be just fine.

Leonhard called a good game throughout, but it was their work against the starters that stood out. Buffalo's first-team defense forced Bryce Young and the Carolina offense into three consecutive three-and-outs to begin the game. We can't get too excited given that it was the preseason, but the players were flying around and seemed to understand every assignment, which is a great sign this early.

Winner: Deone Walker, DT

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks runs with the ball and is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deone Walker is expected to thrive under Jim Leonhard and that's exactly what happened against the Panthers. Walker was a disruptive force, recording one tackle for loss and one sack. He played just two series, but made his presence felt during that short span.

Loser: Spencer Brown, OT

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown warms up during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Brown has been a stellar offensive tackle throughout the first five years of his career and will again be a consistent starter for Buffalo in 2026. That doesn't mean every snap will be perfect, which we saw on Saturday.

Brown struggled in pass protection on the first two drives, giving up one sack and one pressure to Jaelan Phillips. He was also beaten by Princely Umanmielen at one point. The pass protection as a whole needed work, but Brown had a performance that he's not going to be satisfied with.

Winner: Jordan Hancock, DB

Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock reacts to intercepting a pass against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A versatile defensive back, Jordan Hancock might have found a home in the nickel. Hancock lined up there often in this one and recorded a tackle for loss against the run and the pass. He looked incredibly comfortable and made a strong case for his spot on the 53-man roster with his play.

Winner: D.J. Moore, WR

Bills wide receiver DJ Moore prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was the first time we got to see D.J. Moore in action with the Bills, and their prized offseason addition didn't disappoint. His very first catch showed why Josh Allen has been raving about Moore as the wide receiver was able to get open quickly and turned a short catch into a 32-yard gain.

D.J. Moore's first @BuffaloBills catch of the preseason goes for 33 yards!



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Moore and Allen connected for two more receptions on the second drive, with Moore recording 61 yards on three receptions. Bills On SI's Mike Moraitis said the two showed an excellent rapport, which is exactly what this offense needed to see.

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