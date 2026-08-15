Four Elements That Make Bills vs. Panthers Matinee Must-Watch NFL Preseason Game

It's a day the diehards have been yearning for since the Buffalo Bills lost in overtime on January 17.

The Bills open their three-game preseason schedule on Saturday, August 15, and there are plenty of reasons to watch when first-year head coach Joe Brady leads the team onto the natural grass at Highmark Stadium.

Even for the casual fans, the Bills' exhibition lid-lifter promises more intrigue than the average NFL Preseason game.

Here's why you should watch when the Bills host the Carolina Panthers for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Bills' starters will play

It'll be the first official NFL game in Highmark Stadium history, and the big names will take the field, at least to start.

"Right now, everybody that's healthy is going to be playing out there on Saturday," said Brady.

Bills Josh Allen takes the for Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We wrote extensively on Brady's decision to deploy the first-teamers for exhibition action, an element that adds intrigue to a preseason meeting.

In addition to quarterback Josh Allen taken the first snaps, Bills' fans will get the chance to see wide receiver DJ Moore in action for the first time with his new team. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, Buffalo's most notable defensive addition this past offseason, is also expected to make his Bills' debut against the Panthers.

New Highmark Stadium on display

Excitement, praise, complaints and curiosity have accompanied the opening of a brand-new 60,000-seat stadium across the street from the old one, which has since been demolished.

The Bills cut the ribbon for Highmark Stadium on June 23, subsequently hosting the annual Return of the Blue & Red practice on August 8.

Essentially a dress rehearsal on the operations side, the nighttime practice was open to season ticket holders, and those who attended had plenty to say.

A media tour is lead inside the new Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, Tuesday, June 23, 2026 in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether it was the size of the video boards or obstructed views from the 400 level, the Bills took a healthy amount of public criticism over the past week. The team has since promised to address the concerns while attempting to make corrections on the fly.

Now, it's time to put the stadium to the test on an official gameday.

Saturday's preseason opener is the first chance to see Highmark Stadium in color on television, and there is certainly interest in learning how the natural grass surface plays.

Buffalo Bills running backs Ty Johnson and Ray Davis drink in the experience at the first public practice inside the new $2.2B Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Debuting Jim Leonhard's defense

It's the first time that first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has the chance to showcase his 3-4 scheme.

"I think the plan is for guys to play. Get a taste of the scheme, live, let's go finish," said Leonhard. "As far as I'm concerned, guys are gonna go play, to be determined a little bit on how much. It's gonna be exciting for guys to get out there and just kind of let it rip."

Bills new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 29, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether it's finding the right balance in rotating the down linemen or determining which players will earn starting roles for Week 1, there is a lot to be determined this summer, and preseason game reps are invaluable to the process.

Saturday provides a prime opportunity to evaluate rookies, such as second-round cornerback Davison Igbinosun and fourth-round linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who are in consideration for important roles come September.

First real opportunity for special teams

There are multiple question marks in the special teams sphere, which is under the direction of new coordinator Jeff Rodgers.

Kicking, punting, protecting, fielding kicks, and returning the football are all activities that must be perfected during live game action. Additionally, Saturday marks the first time any of that is happening in a new stadium, which will have different wind patterns and lighting nuances than its predecessor.

It'll be the first time in nearly one full year that Tyler Bass kicks competitively as he attempts to reestablish himself after sports hernia surgery.

Bills Tyler Bass and Tommy Doman Jr. chat with staff on the sidelines before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 3 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Mitch Wishnowsky and rookie Tommy Doman will compete for punting and holding duties. It'll be Doman's pro debut, which is notable since there are differences, formation wise, from punting in college.

Between Mecole Hardman, Dante Pettis and Keon Coleman the punt returners' competition should heat up against the Panthers.

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