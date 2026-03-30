Joe Brady's Promotion Invites Bills' QB Josh Allen to 'Play Freer And Looser'

One of the answers for the Buffalo Bills may be as simple as freeing quarterback Josh Allen. In other words, let the five-time NFL MVP finalist let it loose.

The physically-gifted field general has arguably the biggest arm in football, yet he was 25th overall in average air yards per attempt. Rather than opening it up and airing it out often, the Bills were rather conservative in their approach the past two seasons under former head coach Sean McDermott.

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Instead of taking advantage of the fact that their quarterback has a howitzer for a right arm, the Bills had Allen play the short game with a high frequency of short passes no more than 10 yards downfield. It was seemingly part of a strategy to dial it back as a way to limit the opposing team's number of possessions.

Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, right, watches as Josh Allen (17) throws downfield at St. John Fisher University in Rochester Monday, July 25, 2022. | Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veteran NFL analyst Pete Prisco, who is an official MVP voter, suggests that Allen deserves more opportunities to throw the deep ball as well as play off script. Now that offensive coordinator Joe Brady has head coaching authority, Allen may be able to open it up offensively.

"I think Josh Allen will be looser and freer this year under Joe Brady. And I'm a big believer in that," said Prisco in an appearance on One Bills Live.

Let Allen cook

While the Bills certainly must keep 2025 NFL rushing champion James Cook involved, they must take better advantage of Allen's rare talent.

“Cook's a great running back, nice to have him. But you're only going to go as far as Josh Allen takes you in terms of driving the ball down the field — chunk plays in the passing game, the out of structure stuff. So, I think they're going to put more on Josh and let him play freer and looser," said Prisco.

As for the change in play style potentially leading to more turnovers from Allen, there's belief that the increase in explosive plays will offset any giveaways.

"I know people will say, well, he might turn the ball over. I'd rather have a guy throw over 375, three and two than 180, one and none. And so I think that's where you're going to get more of that," said Prisco.

Allen has done it before

While Allen passed for only 3,668 and 3,731 yards over the past two years, he previously recorded no fewer than 4,283 pass yards in any of four consecutive seasons from 2020 through 2023.

75 days until the 2019 season opener.

75 yards to the house.#TouchdownTuesday | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/6UpJaNPOxj — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 25, 2019

He has repeatedly shown the ability to stretch the field. Allen ranked third overall amongst NFL passers in air yards per attempt during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. In 2022, he averaged a robust 9.18 air yards per attempt.