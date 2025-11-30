Bills' passing game still woefully broken as they trail Steelers at halftime

Part conservative game plan and part crappy execution, the Buffalo Bills are setting offensive football back 120 years Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

The Bills somehow trail only 7-3 at halftime despite quarterback Josh Allen completing just two passes to wide receivers. New addition Brandin Cooks had an early catch or 13 yards and new/old addition Gabe Davis caught a quick 5-yard slant on Buffalo's last snap of the half to set up Matt Prater's chip-shot field goal in windy Acrisure Stadium.

Leading receiver Khalil Shakir has 0 catches on two targets. After being benched for two games, Keon Coleman is back in uniform but hasn't had a ball thrown his way. Tight end Dalton Kincaid and receiver Joshua Palmore are both out with injuries.

Allen has completed only 6 of 12 passes for 51 yards and has thrown an interception. Buffalo's run/pass ration is an eye-popping 26/6. Running back James Cook has 17 carries for 81 yards, but his fumble in the second quarter led to the only touchdown of the game.

Desperate for a victory to keep pace in the AFC playoff race, the 7-4 Bills produced an ugly first half with two turnovers, five penalties and only the three points.

Said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on his way to the halftime locker room, "Beating ourselves."

