Once a gunslinger, now Josh Allen is guardian for Bills on epic turnover-free run
And to think, critics long said that the Buffalo Bills would never win with Josh Allen because the quarterback played too much reckless "hero" ball.
Fast-forward to 2025. Nobody wins more than the Bills, because nobody protects the football better than Allen.
As the Bills enter Sunday's home game against the 0-3 New Orleans Saints as eye-popping 16-point favorites, their turnover stats are staggering. They haven't lost the turnover battle for 25 consecutive games, longest streak in NFL history. They haven't lost a fumble in 19 consecutive games. And, dating back to late last season, they've run 574 offensive plays without losing the ball.
In this era of defensive players attacking and punching at the football - just ask Ravens' running back Derrick Henry — the Bills' ability to maintain possession is almost as big of a specialty advantage as the Eagles' short-yardage "Tush Push."
A foundational principle of football is protecting the ball, with NFL teams that have more takeaways than turnovers winning 70 percent of the time. But the Bills have perfected the game's most simple edict, and it starts at the top.
Allen will still improvise, extend plays and even throw underhand flip touchdowns, but he's doing it more carefully.
“I couldn’t be more proud, happy of the way [Allen] has really learned the game, and become a really good decision maker,” Bills' coach Sean McDermott said last week. “He understands the game that takes place within the game. And not everybody can get themselves to that level. And I think Josh Allen continues to show why he is who is. In my 25 years or more in this league, very rarely do you get a chance to witness what we in Buffalo have had a chance to witness. And it’s pretty special.”
Once a gunslinger, Allen is now a guardian.
