Once a gunslinger, now Josh Allen is guardian for Bills on epic turnover-free run

Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills haven't lost a fumble in 19 games and haven't committed a turnover in their last 574 plays.

Richie Whitt

Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones (23) tackles Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in Week 3.
Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones (23) tackles Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in Week 3. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
And to think, critics long said that the Buffalo Bills would never win with Josh Allen because the quarterback played too much reckless "hero" ball.

Fast-forward to 2025. Nobody wins more than the Bills, because nobody protects the football better than Allen.

As the Bills enter Sunday's home game against the 0-3 New Orleans Saints as eye-popping 16-point favorites, their turnover stats are staggering. They haven't lost the turnover battle for 25 consecutive games, longest streak in NFL history. They haven't lost a fumble in 19 consecutive games. And, dating back to late last season, they've run 574 offensive plays without losing the ball.

In this era of defensive players attacking and punching at the football - just ask Ravens' running back Derrick Henry — the Bills' ability to maintain possession is almost as big of a specialty advantage as the Eagles' short-yardage "Tush Push."

Josh Allen TD
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) makes a pass for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A foundational principle of football is protecting the ball, with NFL teams that have more takeaways than turnovers winning 70 percent of the time. But the Bills have perfected the game's most simple edict, and it starts at the top.

Allen will still improvise, extend plays and even throw underhand flip touchdowns, but he's doing it more carefully.

“I couldn’t be more proud, happy of the way [Allen] has really learned the game, and become a really good decision maker,” Bills' coach Sean McDermott said last week. “He understands the game that takes place within the game. And not everybody can get themselves to that level. And I think Josh Allen continues to show why he is who is. In my 25 years or more in this league, very rarely do you get a chance to witness what we in Buffalo have had a chance to witness. And it’s pretty special.”

Once a gunslinger, Allen is now a guardian.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) flips the ball to tight end Dawson Knox (88) for a touchdown in 2021.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) flips the ball to tight end Dawson Knox (88) for a touchdown in 2021. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.