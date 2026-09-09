Mike Tomlin Shows Just How Much He Respects Buffalo Bills' QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills' star Josh Allen has a lot of fans out there. And one of them happens to be a former head coach who has a Super Bowl win on his resume.

In an interview Monday with Jac Collinsworth on PFF's NFL Show, Mike Tomlin was asked about which NFL QB he'd like to coach.

Without question, Tomlin doubled down on Allen, who he called "that dude."

"It just seems like he's at his best in the most critical moments late in the games," said Tomlin when picking between Allen, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. "He finds a way to do it, and he can do it with his arms, he can do it with his legs. He looks like, not only that he wants it, he needs it."

"Who do I wanna coach? I'd take Josh Allen." - Mike Tomlin has vehement praise for the Bills QB1 😤 | @JacCollinsworth pic.twitter.com/LC7lqvczD3 — PFF (@PFF) September 8, 2026

Close-up perspective

Tomlin's view on Allen makes a lot of sense considering the 2024 league MVP is 5-1 all-time against the former head coach's team in Pittsburgh. That includes a win during Tomlin's final season with the Steelers last year.

Allen also downed Pittsburgh in the 2023 AFC playoff's wild card round.

When you think about Tomlin's tenure with the Steelers, his appraisal of Allen makes a lot more sense considering who he coached in the past.

Shades of Big Ben

Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defends during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Allen has drawn myriad comparisons to the QB Tomlin won a Super Bowl with, Ben Roethlisberger.

Tomlin spoke at a press conference prior to Big Ben's final season opener against the Bills in 2021. He opened up about the clear similarities between the two star QBs.

“I remember when [Allen] came out of Wyoming, and I remember the comparisons then, and I saw that in him then,” Tomlin said. “So I’m not surprised by the comparisons, not surprised by his skill set and the things he’s capable of doing, [as well as] the style of game he plays."



So, Tomlin's views on Allen have been stated for years. But his pounding the table for the Wyoming QB in 2026 carries a bit more weight now, given his role as a football analyst at NBC.

“Mike Tomlin goes to Josh Allen. That’s a Super Bowl”@colincowherd & @DannyParkins on Mike Tomlin potentially coaching the Buffalo Bills pic.twitter.com/nogWFrnOt6 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 9, 2026