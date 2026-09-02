Why Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Is the Overwhelming Favorite for NFL MVP

Josh Allen enters his ninth season in the NFL and the Buffalo Bills star quarterback has already established himself as one of the best players in the game. He’s already recorded the most career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 79 and had 299 total touchdowns in his first eight seasons which was also a record.

Allen even has an NFL MVP on his resume, winning the award following the 2024 season. If a recent poll from NFL.com is any indication, Allen could add a second this year.

A panel of league experts recently voted on who would take home the most prestigious awards this season and Allen ran away with the MVP prediction, earning six votes. That was double the amount that Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert received, with those two quarterbacks tying for second in the voting.

What gives Josh Allen edge as MVP frontrunner?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen moves in the pocket to throw a pass in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen won the 2024 award after the team moved on from Stefon Diggs and shifted to their "everybody eats" mentality. The absence of a true WR1 allowed Allen to spread the ball around and he not only took his game to another level, but he also elevated the players around him.

Ironically enough, the addition of a new WR1 is what has Allen's stock soaring once again, according to Nick Shook. When explaining his reasoning for choosing Allen, Shook said he expects a "honeymoon season" for Allen and DJ Moore.

“A honeymoon season with new WR1 DJ Moore elevates Buffalo's offense into the elite tier, propelling the unit's engine, Allen, to the front of the MVP pack. With an AFC East title in hand, the star quarterback takes home his second MVP as he chases the ultimate prize,” Shook wrote.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs with the ball after making a catch aginst the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo was criticized for adding Moore, mostly due to the fact that they surrenderd a second-round pick to bring him in. That said, Moore had two of his best seasons with current Bills head coach Joe Brady as his offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers. Not only does Brady know Moore very well, but Allen and Moore have already shown great chemistry, making Shook's prediction highly plausible.

Joe Brady promotion should also help Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks at his play card during the first half aginst the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2024 season was also the Bills' first full one with Brady as the offensive coordinator. He took over during the 2023 campaign when Ken Dorsey was fired, but truly installed his own system the following year. Allen thrived under Brady's play-calling, help him take home the coveted MVP award.

This year, Brady is in a new role as the head coach and his rapport with Allen was a huge reason he was selected. While Brady ran the entire offense under head coach Sean McDDermott, he will have even more control over the weekly game-planning. There will also be no one looking over his shoulder during game days.

Perhaps that can lead to some growing pains throughout the season as Brady learns the ropes as an NFL head coach, but offensively, the Bills should be just fine. In fact, Brady running the team can be exactly what Allen needed to re-establish himself as the best in the NFL.

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