Josh Allen Sets Expectations for Bills' Keon Coleman Entering 'Make or Break' Year

Keon Coleman was blunt in his self-assessment after the Buffalo Bills practice at Tuesday’s OTAs in Orchard Park.

Now, it’s time for the Bills’ former second-round pick to turn the page and forge ahead into a brighter future. And that’s what his quarterback is expecting from him this season.

While speaking with the assembled media after the team’s practice, Josh Allen said he has already seen Coleman, who termed his 2026 season as "make or break," begin to take the steps necessary for him to reach his full potential.

“At the end of the day, the only thing I want from [Coleman] is to be the best version of himself,” said Allen. “And I truly believe that here is the best way to do it. I’ve already seen a shift in his mindset this year and how hard he’s been coming out to practice and working out, and so that’s obviously very promising.

“But again, we don’t need Keon to be any more than what Keon is. And I fully believe in him. I still do. And that’ll never change.”

Coleman is coming off a season in which he was depended upon to seize the team’s role of WR2 behind Khalil Shakir, but his failure to do so led to Buffalo to seek a boost through a trade for DJ Moore. However, now that the Bills fired former Sean McDermott, who benched Coleman multiple times a year ago for tardiness, he has a clean slate and a great chance to reset his career entering Year 3.

Where Coleman needs to improve

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

What we saw from Coleman in 2025 simply wasn’t good enough. Even when he wasn’t being disciplined by the team’s former head coach, he was failing to produce. Outside of a Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens, during which Coleman finished with eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown, he was a relative non-factor for the remainder of the season.

Over 25% of his season yardage total was recorded during that win over Baltimore, while he added an average of just three receptions per game over his 12 remaining games played following that Week 1 matchup. Coleman’s Pro Football Focus receiving grade of 64 was 62nd of 81 players graded at the wide receiver position. His average of 2.3 yards after catch per reception was over a five-yard drop from the year before.

In a word, Coleman’s second year in the NFL was abysmal. He must become more consistent and more explosive in 2025 or he may be on his way out the door by season’s end.

Now, with his quarterback, head coach and general manager on his side, perhaps we will finally see the best version of Coleman after all. Buffalo also drafted Skyler Bell with the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round to bolster the wide receiver corps, which makes Coleman’s path to maintaining his spot in the pecking order a bit more tenuous.

However, the groundwork has been laid and it’s all in front of Coleman now. We’ll see how he bounces back.