Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman Responds to Offseason Criticism

We’ve all heard the criticism for Keon Coleman by now. The Buffalo Bills second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft was supposed to replace Stefon Diggs and give Josh Allen a new No. 1 wide receiver.

That hasn’t been the case throughout the first two seasons of his career, though. Coleman enters a critical third year in the league, and has 67 receptions for 960 yards and eight touchdowns. To be fair to him, those numbers aren’t terrible, but they’re nowhere near as high as the team expected.

In addition to his production concerns, Coleman hasn’t been able to earn the trust of the coaching staff. That was evident by the fact that he was a healthy scratch in multiple games this past season. The frustration surrounding Coleman has reached a fever pitch with Bills On SI’s Ralph Ventre saying a former Buffalo executive believes the team should just cut bait.

It doesn’t seem as though team owner Terry Pegula would have a problem with that decision, either as he put Coleman on notice while discussing the team’s future following the firing of Sean McDermott. Coleman even took shots from opposing teams during the schedule release, with the Los Angeles Chargers roasting him for his struggles.

Make or break season upcoming for Keon Coleman

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman scores a touchdown during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coleman isn’t oblivious to the noise, and said he understands that this is a huge season for him. He even called it a “make or break” campaign.

"I mean, for me, it's make or break. You (expletive), you might not be here. Simple as that, simply put, man. I know what I'm capable of, so if I fall anything short of that, I'm doing myself a disservice and my team," Coleman said to reporters following Tuesday's practice.

Saying you need to improve is one thing, but doing it is another. For Coleman, fans are going to have a hard time giving him the benefit of the doubt until he proves he can be consistently counted on to deliver.

Bills head coach Joe Brady has faith in Keon Coleman

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman carries the ball against the New York Jets. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While Coleman has taken heat from all sides, his head coach has been in his corner. Joe Brady, who replaces Sean McDermott this year, says Coleman won’t be “pushed aside.”

Brady said he’s expecting a big leap this year and believes Coleman can have success as long as he continues to accept coaching. Having Brady in his corner will help, but Coleman is correct that he needs to take advantage this season, or he could be out of chances.