Strong Case Emerges for Bills’ DJ Moore as Elite WR1

DJ Moore is ready to prove he can still be the leader of a receiving corps and is in a perfect situation with the Buffalo Bills to make that happen.

Not only does Moore join a depth chart that’s rather thin, but he has experience with head coach Joe Brady, who was his offensive coordinator for two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. During their two years totogether, Moore topped 1,100 yards in each campaign. He’s also going to have the best quarterback he’s ever worked with throwing him the ball in 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen.

The two worked together for the first time during an OTA practice on Wednesday, and while the glimpses were limited, fans were still thrilled to see Allen and Moore working on their chemistry.

It’s not just Buffalo fans who were pumped, however. Kay Adams was also excited to see Allen and Moore working together, saying people are underestimating the impact Moore will have on Allen.

"The more that we think about this, the more we think maybe we're underestimating DJ Moore and what he'll mean to Josh Allen in this offense. There's this idea out there that DJ might not be the player that he was at some point, which is so dumb," Adams said.

DJ Moore, Josh Allen will help one another succeed

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Adams said Moore's numbers have gone down, but says not all of that is on him. She stated that he's gone through multiple play-caller changes as well as working with different quarterbacks. When you look at what he's done individually, however, Adams still sees an elite player.

"DJ's top five at wide receiver. When it comes to creating separation, he's tied with Ja'Marr Chase there. As you can see, he's second in lowest drop rate in the league behind A.J. Brown. Sixth in YAC. Top ten in passer rating when targeted between his time with Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent, and Caleb Williams."

Moore’s ability to create separation will be huge for the Buffalo offense. That was an area they struggled in throughout the season, and has been the primary knock on 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman, who is entering a pivotal season.

Allen has also proven himself capable of getting the ball out of his hands quickly when that separation is made, allowing his playmakers to pick up yardage after the catch. This is an area Khalil Shakir excelled at in 2025, finishing second in the NFL with an average of 7.6 yards after the catch.

That’s why fans should be excited to see this pairing. Moore is tailor-made for this offense and Allen will help him prove doubters wrong.