Main Thing Learned From Bills' Rookie Minicamp Was Buffalo's Plan at Fullback

There was much to be gained as the Buffalo Bills’ latest phase of the offseason reached completion, with the 2026 rookie class sweeping through Orchard Park for the first time since being drafted, at the team’s rookie minicamp.

Among those in attendance were the Bills’ 10 first-year selections, along with 12 undrafted free agents and 31 tryout players who took the field at One Bills Dr., all hoping to earn a roster spot when it’s all said and done this summer.

Over the two-day minicamp, one item of note stood out among the rest: Buffalo hinting at their plan of attack regarding the vacant fullback position, left open by the free-agent departure of Reggie Gilliam.

Rough and tumble replacement

Philadelphia Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren (43) before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Gilliam signed a free-agent deal with the New England Patriots after spending six seasons with the Bills to begin his career. As his stint in Buffalo progressed, Gilliam became more and more critical to the Bills’ running game, serving as a strong lead-blocker for the NFL’s 2025 rushing champion James Cook and also delivering a forceful shove of quarterback Josh Allen during many of the team’s tush push attempts over the years.

If Buffalo wants to replace what Gilliam brought to the table both offensively and on special teams, where he played 77% of the team’s snaps, the Bills have a few potential options in tow, two of whom were present for the team’s rookie minicamp. Along with veteran Ben VanSumeren, who the Bills signed earlier this offseason, UDFA Jackson Acker and tryout player, veteran Jakob Johnson, are all vying for the job, with Acker and Johnson in Western New York this past week.

Where they’ve been

Houston Texans fullback Jakob Johnson (43) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field. | Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

VanSumeren has spent three years in the NFL, all with the Philadelphia Eagles. He sustained a season-ending injury, a torn patellar tendon, on the opening kickoff of last year’s season opener between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Acker spent five years at the collegiate level with Wisconsin, while Johnson played four years for Tennessee.

VanSumeren has played in 21 games during his career, beginning as a linebacker before switching to fullback in 2025. That could make him an increasingly valuable piece on special teams.

Johnson is another interesting case, as he began his collegiate career as a defensive lineman before transitioning to tight end. Now, he has played seven years as an NFL fullback across four stops, his most recent with the Houston Texans in 2025.

In 2023, Acker carried the ball 72 times for an average of 4.5 yards per attempt and two touchdowns, but was used less as a ball-carrier in his final two seasons at the collegiate level. He played 63 snaps in punt coverage for Wisconsin in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus.

Moving on?

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Head coach Joe Brady has said previously that the Bills are undecided on whether to retain the fullback role this year.

“I don’t think we necessarily have to have a fullback,” he said after the draft.

However, with three potential options, they will have a good chance to reach a sound resolution by the offseason’s end. Having two FBs at minicamp and another waiting to join the team’s group of veterans down the line, it certainly seems as if Buffalo would like to keep one of them if VanSumeren, Acker or Johnson can do enough to warrant a roster spot out of training camp.

Another option

Buffalo Bills tight end Keleki Latu (83) and tight end Jackson Hawes (85) and cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) take the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There’s also a chance Buffalo could use second-year tight end Jackson Hawes in a similar role to aid the running game if the Bills decide none of the aforementioned names are worthy of a jersey.

“We have such a unique tight-end room that you can do a lot of different things with those guys, right?” said Brady. “So that’s part of our job as coaches, is to figure out what type of skill sets and the type of run schemes that you can kind of get creative with without that stuff.”

So, at this point, signs point to Buffalo doing all they can to land on a new fullback or have a player who can serve in a similar role for the 2026 season.

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