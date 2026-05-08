Bills Bring In 31 Players for Tryouts At Rookie Minicamp, Including WR Jermaine Burton

Along with the 91 players on the Buffalo Bills’ roster, the team will also have several players trying out for the team at this week’s rookie minicamp in Orchard Park.

The Bills revealed a list of 31 names that will be included in their two-day event geared toward helping first-year players assimilate into their new surroundings. Of the group, there are two quarterbacks, eight offensive linemen, two tight ends, a wide receiver, a running back, a fullback, five linebackers, four defensive linemen, four defensive backs and three specialists who will be working out, hoping to earn their spot on the team.

One of the notable names is Ashton Grable, brother of Bills 2024 sixth-round pick Tylan Grable. Like his brother, Ashton is an offensive lineman. He spent his collegiate years at Florida A&M.

Another exciting name

Florida A&M Rattlers offensive lineman Ashton Grable (71) pregame of playing the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 | Gerald Thomas / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former third-round pick, wide receiver Jermaine Burton, has also been invited to participate in rookie minicamp. Burton was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024 and appeared in 14 games for the team that season, recording just four receptions for 107 yards.

He didn’t appear in a single game for Cincinnati last season, when he was suspended by the team for undisclosed conduct reasons before it released him in early December. He also dealt with an ankle injury that sidelined him in 2025.

Rounding things out

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils quarterback Brady Olson (12) warms up before the start of the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The other names include quarterbacks Brady Olson (Central Connecticut) and Ta’Quan Roberson (Buffalo), offensive linemen Trevor Brock (Buffalo), Tunde Fatukasi (Bowling Green), Ryan Linthicum (Clemson), Izuchukwu Ozoh (Northern Illinois), Julius Pierce (Florida International), Derek Simmons (Oklahoma) and Grayson Lewis (Long Island University), running back Will Nixon (Syracuse), fullback Jakob Johnson (NFL veteran), tight ends Joshua Beetham (Georgia Tech) and Jake Overman (Pitt), linebackers Kobe Stewart (Buffalo), Ckelby Givens (Southern), Prince Dorbah (Texas), Sam Howard (Tulane) and Jayden Flaker (Memphis), defensive linemen Cam Rice (Maryland), Michael Otty (Bryant), Sterling Webb (Missouri) and Kris Trinidad (Old Dominion), defensive backs Bailey Despanie (Tulane), Ricardo Hallman (Wisconsin), Javon McIntyre (Pitt) and Sage Ryan (Ole Miss), along with specialists Jack Howes (Buffalo kicker), Mason Arnold (Florida State long-snapper) and Mark Langston (Indiana long-snapper).

Flaker was originally reported to have signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Bills, but he will participate in minicamp as a tryout instead. In addition to those trying out, the Bills signed 12 undrafted free agents, including the son of Bills legendary left tackle John Fina, Bruno Fina.

The Bills' rookie minicamp is slated for Friday and Saturday.

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