Bills Sign Fullback Ben VanSumeren to Compete With UDFA Jackson Acker

Not every team utilizes a fullback in today's NFL, but the Buffalo Bills are one of the teams that appreciate the position.

For the past six years, Reggie Gilliam filled that role in Buffalo, and despite having just 149 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns, he was still a valued member of the offense. Gilliam helped clear the way for backs such as Devin Singletary and James Cook, and was rewarded with a lucrative deal this offseason.

Gilliam was signed by the New England Patriots to a three-year, $12 million deal with $6 million being fully guaranteed. With him gone, the Bills will now have some competition at the position. Following the 2026 NFL draft, they signed Wisconsin fullback Jackson Acker. On Wednesday, they added another player in Ben VanSumeren, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former linebacker turned fullback

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren in a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

VanSumeren played collegiately at Michigan State where he was a running back in 2018 and 2019. He moved to linebacker in 2020, and during the 2022 campaign, he racked up 81 tackles and two sacks. Despite those numbers, he went undrafted and signed with the Eagles.

In Philadelphia, he remained at linebacker to start his career. VanSumeren had 16 tackles during his first two seasons, playing primarily on special teams.

This past year, he moved to fullback but never got to play the position in the regular season. VanSumeren unfortunately tore his patellar tendon on the team's opening kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. He was sent to the IR, but will now have a chance to catch on with the Bills.

Ben VanSumeren brings Super Bowl ring to Bills

Philadelphia Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New York Jets. | Mark Smith-Imagn Images

The Bills have made no secret that they expect to be in Super Bowl contention this season. That's why they fired head coach Sean McDermott despite making the playoffs eight times during his nine-year tenure. They replaced him by promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who now faces plenty of pressure to succeed.

Adding VanSumeren gives them a player who might give the team some extra motivation. While he wasn't active for any of the games during the 2024 postseason, VanSumeren was still a member of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning roster that season. That means he heads to Western New York with a Super Bowl ring he can show off.

The rest of the team hopes to have one of their own as well soon.

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