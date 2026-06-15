Under-the-Radar Bills Player to Watch in Key Positional Battle

As the Buffalo Bills sort out their depth chart entering training camp, there is one position on offense that stands out as a significant question mark: left guard.

The Bills re-signed Alec Anderson to a one-year, $2.5 million on Feb. 23, while they signed free-agent Austin Corbett to a one-year, $1.48 million on Mar. 26 in their quest to solidify a spot in the starting lineup left vacant by the free-agent departure of former starter David Edwards. Edward, who signed a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints, played over 90% of the Bills’ offensive snaps over the past two seasons and had become one of the most important pieces of Buffalo’s attack.

However, this season, the team will feature a new member of its front five, and one player who hasn’t been discussed in the competition for the job is Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. The Bills’ former fifth-round selection has flown under the radar since he was widely regarded as an impressive draft pick back in 2024.

Van Pran-Granger could show his versatility in 2026

Buffalo Bills center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (62)makes a block on Chicago Bears linebacker Micah Baskerville (47) in the third quarter of a pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Buffalo brought back Connor McGovern on a four-year, $52 million contract extension on Mar. 10, solidifying the center spot well into the future. Van Pran-Granger projects as a quality backup at that position, but barring injury, McGovern's signing eliminates the possibility of the 24-year-old taking over at the heart of the team’s offensive line anytime soon.

Van Pran-Granger is listed as a guard/center on the Bills’ roster, meaning the team appears to believe in his positional versatility. That could lead to him sneaking in and challenging for a starting role in his third professional season.

The Bills are expected to begin training camp on July 29, when Van Pran-Granger’s status will become a bit more clear. But as it stands today, it appears as if he may have an outside chance of working his way up the pecking order over the summer.

Van Pran-Granger does not have much of a track record

Buffalo Bills center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (62) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound interior offensive lineman does not have much experience on the field offensively, as he has played 120 snaps or fewer in each of his first two NFL seasons. He received a Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade of 52.6 in 2025. However, his pass-blocking grade was a bit more favorable at 85.1.

It won’t be easy for him to prove during training camp that he is better than two players who each have a much more extensive track record than that of Van Pran-Granger. Anderson has started six games during his young career, including a couple last season, while the year before he served as the team’s primary jumbo tight end. Corbett has started 78 games over his previous eight years in the league.

With a potential logjam in front of him at both the center and guard spots, there are some who believe Van Pran-Granger would be a relatively valuable trade piece if the Bills were to move on from him before Week 1. With that said, many were intrigued with his potential out of the draft and there could still be hope within the walls at One Bills Dr. that an on-field return on their investment in Van Pran-Granger is still in the cards.

Don’t completely count him out in this key positional battle in a month and a half.