Bills' Alec Anderson Calling Joe Brady the Fun 'Uncle' Won't End Well for Buffalo

Alec Anderson is amid the fight of his football life at Buffalo Bills training camp but took a break from the action to sit down with the media to provide a troubling take on Joe Brady’s first few months as head coach.

What Anderson had to say was not exactly what Bills fans wanted to hear.

For the past many years, the organization displayed great discipline under former head coach Sean McDermott, who guided a tight ship to eight playoff appearances, including two conference championship berths, over his nine years in charge. But based on early signs from Bills camp, the team is set to go in an entirely different direction under Brady.

And how Anderson framed the change was incredibly concerning.

“The vibe with Coach Brady is young and fresh,” said Anderson to News 8. “It’s kind of like having your uncle come over, and he’s a little younger than the older brother, and you just know you’re gonna have a good time.”

Entering a Super-Bowl-or-Bust season, is that really what the Bills should be aiming for? To have a “good time?”

As if those words weren’t worrisome enough, Anderson made things worse with what he said next.

“You know you’re going to be able to go out and get some ice cream, do stuff that your parents wouldn’t really allow you to do,” said Anderson. “And I think that’s the fun aspect that we’re going to have.”

So Joe Brady is basically the pushover substitute teacher we all took advantage of in high school. Great.

Digging into Anderson’s comments about Bills HC Joe Brady

Bills head coach Joe Brady talks with tight end Dawson Knox during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What does Anderson mean exactly when he refers to the “fun aspect?”

In my world, and most who played competitive sports, winning is fun. But with Brady running what appears to be a country club within the Bills’ locker room, I’m not so sure the team is as primed as it believes it is to continue the incredibly successful run they experienced under McDermott’s disciplined coaching style.

But hey, that’s just me. I don’t expect everyone to view things the same way. Not even a former undrafted free agent who hasn’t done a whole lot in this league outside of displaying his tendency to get in an altercation every other play he’s on the field.

I’m high on Anderson as a potential replacement for former starting left guard David Edwards. But he still has a lot left to prove as a player who has made just six starts during his career, which began in 2022.

For him to refer to Brady in such a way as he did this week, it seems like Anderson just wants to enjoy himself throughout training camp rather than grinding things out as Week 1 approaches. If he's not careful, his primary competition for a spot on the Bills' starting offensive line, free-agent addition Austin Corbett, may pass him by.

And if Brady isn't careful, the inmates might start running the asylum in Buffalo.

If Bills win no one will care, if they don’t things could unravel quick

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady during training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, if the Bills’ first-year head coach leads his team to the promised land with a deep playoff run, everyone will forget about the clip in which Anderson discusses the changes Brady has ushered in. But if things go south, it won’t be long before fans harken back to one of the most tone deaf responses I’ve heard from a Bills player throughout this entire offseason.

Many members of the fan base and the media alike are already worried Brady is unfit for the job. Now his players are basically calling him a patsy.

This doesn’t appear as if it will end well.

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