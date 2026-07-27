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Bills Depth Chart Entering Training Camp: Who's Starting, Who's Fighting for Their Job

The Bills have a few positional battles that are yet to be decided as the team heads for training camp.
Alex Brasky|
Bills wide receivers Keon Coleman, left, and K.J. Hamler share a laugh as they leave the field at the end of practice.
Bills wide receivers Keon Coleman, left, and K.J. Hamler share a laugh as they leave the field at the end of practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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With the Buffalo Bills set to head for training camp, it’s time to start examining the depth chart and where each of the team’s 91 rostered players sit before the first practice at St. John Fisher University on July 29.

There are a few key positional battles for starting spots to focus on as the Bills put on the pads, including cornerback, linebacker and left guard, while other reserve roles are also up for grabs before the team cuts down to the final 53-man roster on Aug. 30.

Here’s what the Bills’ depth chart looks like, with a quick note on each position, from my perspective entering camp.

Quarterback

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his eyes on his receiver before throwing the pass during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen
Kyle Allen
Shane Buechele

Beyond Josh Allen, this is an uninspiring group, but I think the more experienced player will win the backup QB job in the end.

Running back

James Cook
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) celebrates his 24-yard touchdown run against the Cowboys. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

James Cook III
Ty Johnson
Ray Davis
Frank Gore Jr.
Ian Wheeler

Ian Wheeler had a great season in the UFL and could push Frank Gore Jr. for the No. 4 spot during training camp.

Fullback

Jackson Acker
Jun 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills full back Jackson Acker (40) catches a pass during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ben VanSumeren
Jackson Acker

It’s not even certain that the Bills will keep a fullback, so both players could be cut.

Wide receiver

Keon Coleman
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Moore
Khalil Shakir
Skyler Bell
Keon Coleman
Joshua Palmer
Trent Sherfield
Mecole Hardman Jr.
Jalen Virgil
Stephen Gosnell
Max Tomczak
Mac Dalena
Ja'Mori Maclin
Quentin Skinner
PUP: Tyrell Shavers

Once Shavers is healthy enough to return, Sherfield will head to the practice squad or to a different team entirely.

Tight end

Dalton Kincaid
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a pass during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Kincaid
Dawson Knox
Jackson Hawes
Keleki Latu
Shane Zylstra

I think Hawes should overtake Knox by the end of the year.

Left tackle

Dion Dawkins
Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) returns an interceptions against the Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) in the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dion Dawkins
Tylan Grable

Grable will earn the swing tackle role if he can stay healthy during training camp and the preseason.

Left guard

Alec Anderson
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) blocks against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alec Anderson
Austin Corbett
Nick Broeker

Anderson wins out over Corbett for the starting role.

Center

Connor McGovern
Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) celebrates a touchdown from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), not shown, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Connor McGovern
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
Lloyd Cushenberry

Cushenberry is a solid veteran, but I don’t think the Bills are ready give up on Van Pran-Granger quite yet.

Right guard

O'Cyrus Torrence
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen fire off a pass to running back James Cook during the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

O'Cyrus Torrence
Bruno Fina
Ar'maj Reed-Adams
De'Metrius Weatherspoon

Bills legend John Fina’s son, Bruno, makes the practice squad.

Right tackle

Spencer Brown
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) enters the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Brown
Jude Bowry
Chase Lundt

The Bills better hope Brown remains healthy, otherwise they'll be forced to thrust Bowry into the fire in his rookie year.

Defensive end

Ed Oliver
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ed Oliver
T.J. Sanders
Landon Jackson
Zane Durant
Kody Huisman

Oliver couldn't stay on the field a year ago, while the rest of the group is uninspiring.

Nose tackle

Deone Walker
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) and safety Jordan Poyer (21) tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) in the first quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deone Walker
Phidarian Mathis
Zion Logue
DeWayne Carter
Tommy Akingbesote
Travis Clayton

Last Chance Saloon for Carter.

Edge rusher

Bradley Chubb
Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bradley Chubb
Greg Rousseau
TJ Parker
Michael Hoecht
Mike Danna
Javon Solomon
Andre Jones Jr.
Kody Huisman
Cade Denhoff

This group should be much improved, but I don't think it will it be enough to make the Bills one of the top pass-rushing units in the league.

Linebacker

Kaleb Elarms-Orr
Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terrel Bernard
Kaleb Elarms-Orr
Dorian Williams
Joe Andreessen
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Keonta Jenkins
Jimmy Ciarlo
Theron Gaines

Things could go from bad to worse at linebacker this year.

Boundary cornerback

Maxwell Hairston
Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Benford
Maxwell Hairston
Davison Igbinosun
Toriano Pride Jr.
Te'Cory Couch
Jordan Dunbar
Kani Walker

This position is headed toward disaster, as one injury and the team’s depth will be tested and there aren't any quality options beyond the top three listed.

Nickel cornerback

Dee Alford
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dee Alford
Jordan Hancock

Alford should be an upgrade over Taron Johnson.

Safety

Cole Bishop
Buffalo Bills safety Sam Franklin Jr. (28), center, celebrates safety Cole Bishop (24), right, for grabbing a game-sealing interception. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cole Bishop
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Geno Stone
Jalon Kilgore
Sam Franklin Jr.
Damar Hamlin
Wande Owens

Franklin Jr. will make the team as a special teams ace, while I expect Damar Hamlin to land on the practice squad.

Kicker

Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) makes a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Bass

It will be interesting to see if the Bills bring in another kicker before or during training camp.

Punter

Mitch Wishnowsky
Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky walks towards the bench during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tommy Doman Jr.
Mitch Wishnowsky

The rookie will win the starting job.

Punt returner

Keon Coleman
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keon Coleman

The Bills are going to have to find a way to use Coleman somehow after they’ve hyped him up all offseason.

Kick returner

Ray Davis
Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (7) stretches during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ray Davis

Davis is coming off a phenomenal year, but if the Bills use him more as a runner, I'm interested to see how that impacts his return ability.

Long snapper

Reid Ferguson
Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reid Ferguson

Steady as she goes.

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Published
Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Shout! magazine, along with serving as a contributor to Bills - ONSI. He has been on the Bills beat the past nine seasons. Alex has also previously covered the MLB, Pro Baseball Hall of Fame, PGA Tour and March Madness and earned first place for his spot news coverage in the New York Press Association's Better Newspaper contest.

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