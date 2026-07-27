Bills Depth Chart Entering Training Camp: Who's Starting, Who's Fighting for Their Job
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With the Buffalo Bills set to head for training camp, it’s time to start examining the depth chart and where each of the team’s 91 rostered players sit before the first practice at St. John Fisher University on July 29.
There are a few key positional battles for starting spots to focus on as the Bills put on the pads, including cornerback, linebacker and left guard, while other reserve roles are also up for grabs before the team cuts down to the final 53-man roster on Aug. 30.
Here’s what the Bills’ depth chart looks like, with a quick note on each position, from my perspective entering camp.
Quarterback
Josh Allen
Kyle Allen
Shane Buechele
Beyond Josh Allen, this is an uninspiring group, but I think the more experienced player will win the backup QB job in the end.
Running back
James Cook III
Ty Johnson
Ray Davis
Frank Gore Jr.
Ian Wheeler
Ian Wheeler had a great season in the UFL and could push Frank Gore Jr. for the No. 4 spot during training camp.
Fullback
Ben VanSumeren
Jackson Acker
It’s not even certain that the Bills will keep a fullback, so both players could be cut.
Wide receiver
DJ Moore
Khalil Shakir
Skyler Bell
Keon Coleman
Joshua Palmer
Trent Sherfield
Mecole Hardman Jr.
Jalen Virgil
Stephen Gosnell
Max Tomczak
Mac Dalena
Ja'Mori Maclin
Quentin Skinner
PUP: Tyrell Shavers
Once Shavers is healthy enough to return, Sherfield will head to the practice squad or to a different team entirely.
Tight end
Dalton Kincaid
Dawson Knox
Jackson Hawes
Keleki Latu
Shane Zylstra
I think Hawes should overtake Knox by the end of the year.
Left tackle
Dion Dawkins
Tylan Grable
Grable will earn the swing tackle role if he can stay healthy during training camp and the preseason.
Left guard
Alec Anderson
Austin Corbett
Nick Broeker
Anderson wins out over Corbett for the starting role.
Center
Connor McGovern
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
Lloyd Cushenberry
Cushenberry is a solid veteran, but I don’t think the Bills are ready give up on Van Pran-Granger quite yet.
Right guard
O'Cyrus Torrence
Bruno Fina
Ar'maj Reed-Adams
De'Metrius Weatherspoon
Bills legend John Fina’s son, Bruno, makes the practice squad.
Right tackle
Spencer Brown
Jude Bowry
Chase Lundt
The Bills better hope Brown remains healthy, otherwise they'll be forced to thrust Bowry into the fire in his rookie year.
Defensive end
Ed Oliver
T.J. Sanders
Landon Jackson
Zane Durant
Kody Huisman
Oliver couldn't stay on the field a year ago, while the rest of the group is uninspiring.
Nose tackle
Deone Walker
Phidarian Mathis
Zion Logue
DeWayne Carter
Tommy Akingbesote
Travis Clayton
Last Chance Saloon for Carter.
Edge rusher
Bradley Chubb
Greg Rousseau
TJ Parker
Michael Hoecht
Mike Danna
Javon Solomon
Andre Jones Jr.
Kody Huisman
Cade Denhoff
This group should be much improved, but I don't think it will it be enough to make the Bills one of the top pass-rushing units in the league.
Linebacker
Terrel Bernard
Kaleb Elarms-Orr
Dorian Williams
Joe Andreessen
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Keonta Jenkins
Jimmy Ciarlo
Theron Gaines
Things could go from bad to worse at linebacker this year.
Boundary cornerback
Christian Benford
Maxwell Hairston
Davison Igbinosun
Toriano Pride Jr.
Te'Cory Couch
Jordan Dunbar
Kani Walker
This position is headed toward disaster, as one injury and the team’s depth will be tested and there aren't any quality options beyond the top three listed.
Nickel cornerback
Dee Alford
Jordan Hancock
Alford should be an upgrade over Taron Johnson.
Safety
Cole Bishop
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Geno Stone
Jalon Kilgore
Sam Franklin Jr.
Damar Hamlin
Wande Owens
Franklin Jr. will make the team as a special teams ace, while I expect Damar Hamlin to land on the practice squad.
Kicker
Tyler Bass
It will be interesting to see if the Bills bring in another kicker before or during training camp.
Punter
Tommy Doman Jr.
Mitch Wishnowsky
The rookie will win the starting job.
Punt returner
Keon Coleman
The Bills are going to have to find a way to use Coleman somehow after they’ve hyped him up all offseason.
Kick returner
Ray Davis
Davis is coming off a phenomenal year, but if the Bills use him more as a runner, I'm interested to see how that impacts his return ability.
Long snapper
Reid Ferguson
Steady as she goes.
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Alex Brasky is editor of Shout! magazine, along with serving as a contributor to Bills - ONSI. He has been on the Bills beat the past nine seasons. Alex has also previously covered the MLB, Pro Baseball Hall of Fame, PGA Tour and March Madness and earned first place for his spot news coverage in the New York Press Association's Better Newspaper contest.Follow alexbrasky