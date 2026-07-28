Super Bowl Champ, Rookie Threaten Two Bills' Returnees With Most to Lose This Summer

They spent their developmental years as contributors off the bench for the Buffalo Bills.

Now, versatile offensive lineman Alec Anderson and inside linebacker Dorian Williams are on the cusp of becoming starters.

With left guard David Edwards leaving in free agency and linebacker Matt Milano still unsigned, there are two starting spots waiting to be claimed this summer.

While Anderson, who started the 2025 regular season finale at left guard, and Williams, who has made multiple starts as a injury substitute, appear to have an inside track to those two jobs, the Bills brought some serious competition on board at both spots.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

First, the Bills added veteran offensive guard Austin Corbett on a prove-it contract. Coincidentally, he started, at right guard, on the same line as Edwards for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams.

Then, at the NFL Draft, Buffalo used the No. 126 overall pick on Texas Christian linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. After starting for California, Elarms-Orr transferred to TCU where he went on to make a team-high 130 tackles in 2025.

Both newcomers enter their first Bills' training camp with the chance to claim starting roles.

It's also worth noting that both Anderson and Williams are entering contract years, so the ability to become starters will most certainly dictate the ballpark values of their future earnings. Simply put, there's a lot on the line for the two returnees.

Anderson vs. Corbett

We wrote about the looming competition back in early April, and John Green did a deep dive last week.

While Anderson has more experience in the Bills' system, Corbett has 78 regular season NFL starts under his belt.

“There will be competition there with Alec and him [Corbett], and we could have other guys as well,” said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane this past spring. “He’s a proven starter. I think we were able to get him—he’s had a couple durability things.”

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) celebrates with guard Austin Corbett (63) after a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

While they'll battle for left guard duties, both players possess position versatility. The 26-year-old Anderson made starts at right tackle and left guard last year, and he's also taken snaps at center and left tackle at some point. The 30-year-old Corbett has started at all three interior positions since being drafted at No. 33 overall in 2023.

"I would say because Alec's been here, if we played a game right now, he knows the system and would probably be out there first. But between now and when we get pads on and all that, I think it'll be a wide open competition," said Beane.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) blocks against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams vs. Elarms-Orr

With Williams sidelined due to a lower body issue during OTAs, Elarms-Orr used the opportunity to make his presence felt alongside veteran Terrel Bernard.

Elarms-Orr, who earned Alamo Bowl Defensive MVP honors in a win over USC, views himself as a serious candidate to start as a rookie.

“I wanna be the starter Week 1,” he said to WHEC’s Ian Mills. “I wanna be a guy that comes in and earns everybody’s respect and the coaches’ respect. Not only the respect, but the trust, the ability to be the guy Week 1.”

Jun 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Williams, who made 117 tackles when used regularly in 2024, appears to be a good fit for the Bills' new 3-4 scheme under the direction of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

"Dorian is a guy that’s going to have a huge impact in this defense," said Leonhard during OTAs. "First impression’s been great. Soaks it all in. I think he’s a guy, fresh start, new defense. Putting him in some different positions to show his versatility and his leadership more than anything, being that every-down backer for us. Excited about his start and just want [him] to continue to grow."

One would think Williams is the favorite to win the job based on real NFL experience, but the competition can't begin until he returns from injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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