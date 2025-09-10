Josh Allen's doubted supporting cast produces NFL's highest total in Week 1
Not a bad start for an offense that supposedly has no high-level wide receiving talent.
Going up against a vaunted Baltimore Ravens' defense, the Buffalo Bills passed for 394 yards during their Sunday Night Football victory in Week 1 at Highmark Stadium. Quarterback Josh Allen's passing total topped all other 31 opening day starters across the NFL.
Allen was one of only three NFL players to eclipse the 300-yard mark through the air in their season openers, leading Las Vegas Raiders QB Genno Smith (362) and Los Angeles Chargers' QB Justin Herbert (318).
While second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman, a popular breakout candidate heading into 2025, posted his second career 100-yard receiving effort, the Bills maintained their "everybody eats" approach, and did it effectively.
Buffalo top-three wide receivers all broke the 60-yard barriers with Coleman's 112 yards on eight catches leading the way. The reliable Khalil Shakir caught six targets for 64 yards while newcomer Joshua Palmer made five receptions for 61 yards.
RELATED: Josh Allen makes Buffalo Bills' rushing history, topping two HOF running backs
Five different players, including all three aforementioned WRs, had receptions of 22 yards or longer.
All Bills' three tight ends - Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Jackson Hawes - accounted for at least 20 receiving yards apiece. While Kincaid scored the team's first touchdown, Hawes, a fifth-round rookie, caught a rope from Allen to put the ball on Baltimore's 1-yard line with Buffalo trailing by eight points in the fourth quarter.
Two-time Pro Bowl running back James Cook stepped into the act as well. His 51-yard gainer set the Bills up with a 4th-and-goal in the first minute of the final quarter.
RELATED: 5x Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa silenced doubters, 'played his tail off' in Bills' debut
Meanwhile, retired running back LeSean McCoy, who played four seasons for the Bills (and made three straight Pro Bowl appearances), repeated the argument that Allen's supporting cast is not good enough.
"it’s time to get JOSH ALLEN more help," said McCoy on X.
With all due respect to Shady, Allen looks like he'll be just fine with the help already on the roster. He completed passes to nine different receivers in Week 1 and led the circuit in pass yards.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —