Josh Allen's doubted supporting cast produces NFL's highest total in Week 1

The Buffalo Bills' passing offense had as good of a season-opening performance as anyone around the NFL

Ralph Ventre

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Raven / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Not a bad start for an offense that supposedly has no high-level wide receiving talent.

Going up against a vaunted Baltimore Ravens' defense, the Buffalo Bills passed for 394 yards during their Sunday Night Football victory in Week 1 at Highmark Stadium. Quarterback Josh Allen's passing total topped all other 31 opening day starters across the NFL.

Allen was one of only three NFL players to eclipse the 300-yard mark through the air in their season openers, leading Las Vegas Raiders QB Genno Smith (362) and Los Angeles Chargers' QB Justin Herbert (318).

While second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman, a popular breakout candidate heading into 2025, posted his second career 100-yard receiving effort, the Bills maintained their "everybody eats" approach, and did it effectively.

Buffalo top-three wide receivers all broke the 60-yard barriers with Coleman's 112 yards on eight catches leading the way. The reliable Khalil Shakir caught six targets for 64 yards while newcomer Joshua Palmer made five receptions for 61 yards.

Five different players, including all three aforementioned WRs, had receptions of 22 yards or longer.

All Bills' three tight ends - Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Jackson Hawes - accounted for at least 20 receiving yards apiece. While Kincaid scored the team's first touchdown, Hawes, a fifth-round rookie, caught a rope from Allen to put the ball on Baltimore's 1-yard line with Buffalo trailing by eight points in the fourth quarter.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Two-time Pro Bowl running back James Cook stepped into the act as well. His 51-yard gainer set the Bills up with a 4th-and-goal in the first minute of the final quarter.

Meanwhile, retired running back LeSean McCoy, who played four seasons for the Bills (and made three straight Pro Bowl appearances), repeated the argument that Allen's supporting cast is not good enough.

"it’s time to get JOSH ALLEN more help," said McCoy on X.

With all due respect to Shady, Allen looks like he'll be just fine with the help already on the roster. He completed passes to nine different receivers in Week 1 and led the circuit in pass yards.

Published
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

