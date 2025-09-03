HBO delivers highly disappointing 'Hard Knocks' season finale starring Buffalo Bills
"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" ended with a whimper.
Few shows will ever manage to reach the level of marvel achieved by "Sopranos" and "Six Feet Under," especially when it comes to series finales, but by HBO standards, the season's final "Hard Knocks" episode was a massive disappointment.
After a slow start to the five-part series, Episodes 3 and 4 were fun, insightful and stimulating. Episode 5, however, was none of that, and here are the main reasons why it betrayed viewers.
Ridiculously short running time
Not one episode went a full 60 minutes, and the finale was the shortest of them all. In fact, it was stunningly short, ending abruptly after 36 minutes.
For those waiting for one final send-off speech, or rallying cry, maybe next year.
Lacking substance
Outside of the opening segment featuring the defensive line's last supper, Episode 5 didn't offer much meaningful behind-the-scenes dialogue. Unsurprisingly, head coach Sean McDermott said a lot of nothing with his boring practice squad speech in the meeting room.
Even the random Facetime conversation between Jimmy Ciarlo and his father seemed somewhat staged. Ciarlo randomly decided to walk into the second tier of an empty Highmark Stadium to make an important call to his dad on what was likely one of the most fulfilling days of the young man's life? Bizarre.
Is Keon Coleman even on the team?
No offense to cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram, but "Hard Knocks" gave him way too much screen time instead of mixing in other players. Meanwhile, second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman wasn't on screen for more than 30 total seconds the whole summer.
It was an odd choice for the show to ignore a player of Coleman's importance and personality. Not only does the 2024 second-round draft pick heavily factor into the offense's plan, he's also known to have a colorful personality.
Whatever the reason, it was a missed opportunity for show producers.
Wasting Josh Allen and viewers' time
Josh Allen is one of the most interesting men on the planet. He is the reigning NFL MVP who recently married a movie star. Just voted the No. 3 overall player in the NFL Top 100, he comes from a California farming family, needing to prove himself at junior college and Wyoming before getting a chance with the Bills.
Of all the Allen-related stories to tell, this episode dedicated a fairly-lengthy segment to a mind-numbingly dumb question-and-answer bit between the quarterback and two Bills' creative content producers. There were also wing sauces involved, but I'm still trying to figure out the meaning behind that oddly-placed element.
Instead of quality content, viewers were forced to watch two unknown staffers giggle at inside jokes. It was almost like a punishment for sticking with the whole series until the end. Simply put, cutting the episode even five more minutes shorter would have been the better choice.
Signing off
The episode wasn't a complete loss. Allen's movie quotes, including a line from "Tommy Boy," are just another reason why the NFL MVP is one of a kind. The Super Bowl parade dream sequence with Allen and NFL Network's Kyle Brandt was undoubtedly a nice touch.
For a finale, however, it was short and disappointing. Let's just hope the Bills' season ends with more fanfare than "Hard Knocks" did.
