5x Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa silenced doubters, 'played his tail off' in Bills' debut

Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich provided detailed insight on DE Joey Bosa after Week 1

Ralph Ventre

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Joey Bosa looked both fresh and motivated during his Buffalo Bills' debut, and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich liked what he saw from the veteran throughout the course of the 41-40 season-opening victory.

The 30-year-old Bosa was on the field for 69 percent of defensive snaps in his first-ever NFL game playing for a team other than the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Joey Bosa played his tail off, man. Played his tail off," said defensive coordinator Bobby Babich one day after the Week 1 win. "Plays hard. Very intentional. Wants to be really good."

Not only does Bosa want to be really good, he has been really good when healthy. He recorded at least 10.5 sacks in four of his first six seasons.

Over his last three years with the Chargers, Bosa averaged only 4.7 sacks per season while being limited to 28 total regular season appearances due to injuries. The Chargers released him as a salary cap casualty this past offseason, and the Bills were quick to give him a one-year contract reportedly worth $12.6 million.

Joey Bosa (97)
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) and defensive end Joey Bosa (97) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

When a calf strain sidelined the five-time Pro Bowl selection during springtime OTAs, the skeptics took the opportunity to criticize the signing. By the time training camp rolled around, however, Bosa was ready to go and appeared reinvigorated on multiple levels.

Babich reiterated the Bills' intention to manage Bosa's reps in an attempt to keep him as fresh as possible throughout the season.

"We'll make sure we know where Joey's at physically and make sure we target exactly where we want it," said Babich.

He was credited with only two solo tackles and one forced fumble against the Ravens, but his impact on the game extended well beyond those numbers.

"He was rushing really well yesterday," said Babich. "It's too bad he didn't end up with a sack. He affected the passer, that's for sure."

