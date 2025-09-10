Bills Central

Josh Allen extends Bills' franchise record by winning AFC weekly honor

Allen was named AFC OPOW after totaling 424 yards and four touchdowns in a comeback win over the Ravens

Alex Brasky

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen fires off a pass during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen fires off a pass during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After a stellar performance in a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has been named the Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

It is the 16th time in Allen’s career that he has been honored as AFC OPOTW, which is the most of any player since 2018. It also extends the Bills’ quarterback’s franchise record for weekly offensive honors.

Allen finished the Bills’ win over the Ravens with an astounding 424 total yards and four touchdowns. He passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone, making plenty of history throughout a memorable performance in the final season opener at Highmark Stadium.

According to OptaSTATS, Allen is the first quarterback in NFL history to have passed for 250 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns in a single quarter. He also extended an NFL record with now seven career games of at least two passing and two rushing touchdowns.

RELATED: Josh Allen's doubted supporting cast produces NFL's highest total in Week 1

Allen helped lead the Bills to an improbable victory, as Buffalo became the first team in league history to earn a regulation victory when trailing by 15 points or more with four minutes remaining in a contest. Baltimore became the first team in NFL history to score at least 40 points, rush for at least 235 yards and lose. Teams were previously 277-0 when facing those favorable circumstances.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen yells after his team won 41-40 in the final seconds against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. He received a Sunday night football which he later through to fans in the stands. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming off an MVP season, Allen has picked up right where he left off while helping his team get off to a 1-0 start for the second consecutive season.

MORE: Bills' starting CB back at practice after missing season opener

Following the win over Baltimore, the Bills haven’t lost a home game since Week 10 of the 2023 season.

Buffalo will take on the New York Jets on the road this Sunday at 1 p.m.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.

Home/News