Josh Allen extends Bills' franchise record by winning AFC weekly honor
After a stellar performance in a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has been named the Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
It is the 16th time in Allen’s career that he has been honored as AFC OPOTW, which is the most of any player since 2018. It also extends the Bills’ quarterback’s franchise record for weekly offensive honors.
Allen finished the Bills’ win over the Ravens with an astounding 424 total yards and four touchdowns. He passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone, making plenty of history throughout a memorable performance in the final season opener at Highmark Stadium.
According to OptaSTATS, Allen is the first quarterback in NFL history to have passed for 250 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns in a single quarter. He also extended an NFL record with now seven career games of at least two passing and two rushing touchdowns.
RELATED: Josh Allen's doubted supporting cast produces NFL's highest total in Week 1
Allen helped lead the Bills to an improbable victory, as Buffalo became the first team in league history to earn a regulation victory when trailing by 15 points or more with four minutes remaining in a contest. Baltimore became the first team in NFL history to score at least 40 points, rush for at least 235 yards and lose. Teams were previously 277-0 when facing those favorable circumstances.
Coming off an MVP season, Allen has picked up right where he left off while helping his team get off to a 1-0 start for the second consecutive season.
MORE: Bills' starting CB back at practice after missing season opener
Following the win over Baltimore, the Bills haven’t lost a home game since Week 10 of the 2023 season.
Buffalo will take on the New York Jets on the road this Sunday at 1 p.m.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —