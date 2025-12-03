Bills surprisingly small favorites over 4-8 Bengals in Week 14

Before the season started a Week 14 matchup between Joe Burrow and Josh Allen seemed to be delicious. Now — with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals headed opposite directions — it's merely a potential hiccup.

Burrow and Allen playing a painfully meaningful playoff game in 2022. But on Sunday at Highmark Stadium the Bills are looking to only keep pace in the AFC Wild Card standings while the Bengals attempt to play spoiler.

Bills Mafia would think their 8-4 team should be able to handle the 4-8 Bengals. Cincy lost eight of nine during its season-defining spiral, but Burrow returned last week to throw two touchdown passes in a road upset of the Baltimore Ravens.

Bills-Bengals | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The oddsmakers don't believe it will be a blowout, either. The Bills are surprisingly only 5.5-point favorites in the Sunday afternoon game.

The Bills are coming off a season-saving second half in Pittsburgh in which they outscored the Steelers, 23-0, and won a crucial game to retain the No. 1 seed in the AFC Wild Card pecking order and keep outsides hopes alive of catching the 10-2 New England Patriots in the AFC East. The best the Bengals can do is win out, finish 9-8, and hope for a lot of help in the AFC.

Josh Allen | JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

