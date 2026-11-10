Dalton Kincaid Promises 'It's Coming' as Josh Allen Demands More from Bills' Offense

It's hard to believe that a NFL offense scoring a league-high 33.3 points is underperforming, but such is the case with the Buffalo Bills.

When watching them closely, one can see subtle errors that cost the Bills (6-1) points over the course of the game.

There are occasional misses through the air like when Josh Allen overthrew Keon Coleman running wide open deep downfield for a would-be touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

There have been fumbles by stud running back James Cook and notable drops by receivers. There have also been penalties like Dion Dawkins's false start at home against the Ravens and an offensive holding penalty that took a Dalton Kincaid touchdown off the board against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) forces a fumble by Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) during the third quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last time out against Baltimore, following a pretty opening touchdown drive, the Bills' offense appeared disjointed and out of sync for the remainder of the first half.

Buffalo turned the ball over in its own end when tight Jackson Hawes bobbled a pass into a defender's hands. They also turned the ball over on downs in the red zone, failing to score despite facing a 3rd-and-goal from the half-yard line.

"That first half was, in our standards, really bad. We didn't play up to our standard. Weren't throwing it, catching it. Didn't feel like I was doing a good enough job," said Allen. "Obviously, the couple turnovers in the front in the first half, it's not winning football. Sitting there, we're talking with the guys in going into halftime, just saying, 'hey, we're way better than this.'"

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo responded by scoring touchdowns on three of its first four second-half possessions to grab a stranglehold on the game.

"It's just focusing on the details. We went out there, couldn't tell you our second half splits, but that second half is who we want to be," said Allen.

Dalton Kincaid makes his promise

Kincaid dropped what could've been a touchdown against the Ravens, but he bounced back to haul in a scoring strike in the fourth quarter.

Seeing 57 percent of offensive snaps, Kincaid caught four of six targets for 86 yards in the 36-10 win. Still, the tight end knows the offense can be better, and it's only a matter of time before everything clicks.

"We're just waiting for that game when we put it together for 60 minutes. I feel like it's coming, and we're very capable of doing that, but still have success, put up 36 points," said Kincaid.

What better time to put it all together than when challenging the NFL's top-ranked pass defense (154.9) on Monday Night Football. The Bills face a tall task against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

The good news for Buffalo is that Kincaid, wide receiver DJ Moore and wide receiver Keon Coleman will be at full strength.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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