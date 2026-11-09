Monday Night Football Injury Status for Bills' DJ Moore, Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman

The Buffalo Bills could be without the starting left side of their offensive line when they visit the Minnesota Vikings for Monday Night Football, but there is plenty of good news elsewhere on offense.

Set to go against the NFL's No. 2 defense, Bills' quarterback Josh Allen will have a relatively healthy arsenal at his disposal in Week 9.

Wide receiver DJ Moore, tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Keon Coleman all began the practice week wearing red non-contact jerseys coming out of the November 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

There were no missed practices by any of the three pass-catchers this past week, and all three have been cleared for the November 9 primetime matchup in Minnesota. They'll take on the top-ranked defense against the pass.

Buffalo, however, will be without one of its wide receivers. Josh Palmer pulled up lame while running a route in the first quarter against Baltimore. Although the severity of his hamstring injury is unknown, Palmer appears to be in jeopardy of missing multiple weeks.

Meanwhile, starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson are officially questionable for the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

DJ Moore details

Moore appears to finally be in the clear when it comes to the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 2.

After missing back-to-back games heading into the Week 7 bye, Moore returned to the starting lineup in Week 8 against the Ravens. Officially listed as questionable for the game, Moore proceeded to make four receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown in the 36-10 win.

Moore appears to have avoided any potential knee issue from the November 1 win. Following his final catch of the game midway through the fourth quarter, Moore was slow to get up. He went into the blue evaluation tent where he was cleared.

This week marks the first time that Moore does not carry a questionable tag heading into a game since Week 2.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. (27) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Kincaid details

Kincaid experienced discomfort while running a third-quarter red zone route against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18.

He went to the locker room for evaluation, and was subsequently cleared to return. Three snaps after returning to action, Kincaid made a 14-yard fourth-quarter reception.

Still, the Bills were cautious with Kincaid coming out of the bye. He was limited all week leading up to the Ravens game, and he carried a questionable tag before playing 57 percent of snaps. The tight end made four catches for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Kincaid progressed to full strength in Week 9. He was a limited participant on Thursday before increasing to full participation on Friday and Saturday. He also ditched the red non-contact jersey.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keon Coleman details

Coleman was a new addition to the injury report in Week 9 after appearing to make it out of the November 1 win intact. He had been dealing with an ankle issue earlier in the season, this trip to the injury report comes as a result of a shoulder problem.

The Bills listed Coleman as a limited participant for all three practices this week. The wide receiver was seen wearing a red non-contact jersey during the media-viewing portions, but he'll be available for Monday Night Football.

Leading all skill position players in offensive snaps (63), Coleman, who entered with a three-game touchdown streak, was relatively quiet against the Ravens. He made only one four-yard catch, but there was one play where he ran open deep down the middle of the field only for Allen to overthrow him on what would have been a touchdown.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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