One Trade the Bills Should Still Be Pushing After the Draft

It’s never been clearer that now is the perfect time for the Buffalo Bills to trade Keon Coleman.

Despite Brandon Beane and Joe Brady’s relentless attempts to force Bills fans into believing they have great hope for their third-year wide receiver, we have all watched Coleman disappoint through two professional seasons. It’s obvious the team would be better off waiving the white flag on their former second-round pick and getting basically anything they can for him at this point.

Even if his 2026 season is “successful” by the Bills’ terms, what does that mean for Coleman? Over 20 receptions and 400 yards? With DJ Moore and Skyler Bell now in tow, Coleman is on his way even further down the pecking order by the time the team takes the field in Week 1.

Therefore, Buffalo should explore trade partners for Coleman, as I previously wrote after the draft. And there are a few teams that could make sense in a potential swap.

The options

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the Titans’ new offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, hasn’t coached Coleman, he has worked with Josh Allen, who could vouch for Coleman if the Bills and Tennessee were to work toward a deal. Allen was a proponent of drafting Coleman in 2024 and has never wavered in his support of his teammate. Tennessee drafted Ohio State WR Carnell Tate with its first-round pick, but they need more at the wide receiver position, and a trade for Coleman could give second-year QB Cam Ward more to work with if the Bills are willing to come off their stance that they’re not trading the soon-to-be 23-year-old.

I wrote a few times leading up to the draft that the New Orleans Saints would be a good team for the Bills to deal with if they were hoping to move Coleman in exchange for a 2026 pick. That time has come and passed, as New Orleans drafted WR Jordyn Tyson in the first round and later Barion Brown in the sixth round. With that said, it might be worth kicking the tires to gauge the Saints’ remaining interest in adding a pass catcher post-draft, as they lack experience at the position beyond Chris Olave.

Remaining in the NFC South, the Buccaneers just lost Mike Evans to the San Francisco 49ers, who signed the veteran in free agency. Tampa Bay used its third-round pick to draft WR Ted Hurst, but Hurst played his college ball in the Sun Belt, and Coleman could provide another option if the former Georgia State WR needs some polishing at the professional level.

Finally, the Washington Commanders have a dearth of talent at the wide receiver position and could use an upgrade. Not that Coleman would guarantee that in a potential deal, he could add to their mix of names, many of which have yet to prove themselves as bona fide targets.

The cost

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs the ball against the Air Force Falcons in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, rather than remaining stubborn and trying to fit a square peg into a round hole, the Bills should cut bait on Coleman and be willing to accept as little as a 2027 fifth- or sixth-round pick or perhaps a rotational player at another position in return to do it. The Bills nailed their selection of Bell in the fourth round and have enough other options, including 2025 free-agent signing Joshua Palmer, on their roster to make a bold move and cut their losses with Coleman.

Or perhaps the Bills could throw in a late-round pick of their own to help them secure better trade compensation in the form of a future Day-2 selection. Either way, at this point, Coleman may also serve as an addition by subtraction, as he has become the most polarizing player on the roster not named Josh Allen.

You don’t want to keep having to answer questions about a player who isn’t even near the top of the depth chart. It’s time to move on.

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