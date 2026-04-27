Bills' General Manager Rejected Trade Interest in Keon Coleman

During the 2026 NFL Draft, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was very busy. He made seven trades during the weekend, three of which were during the first night.

While he moved back multiple times in the draft, Beane didn't make any moves with veteran players on his roster. While moving veteran players doesn't always happen during the draft, Buffalo was considered a team to watch, with Keon Coleman standing out as a potential target.

Not only was Coleman not traded, but Beane says there were no calls throughout the weekend for the former second-round pick. The Buffalo general manager doesn't attribute this to a lack of interest in Coleman, but rather says teams were aware that Coleman wasn't available after they shut down inquiries earlier this offseason.

"We had some people, you know, connect with us, you know, in Indy, at least one team there and a couple between there and the owners' meetings. But we shut those down. You know, our intention is for Keon to be here, and so I think the word was kind of out," Beane said on WGR 550.

"So no calls this weekend, and, you know, we anticipate, you know, him really, you know, We've hit the reset button with him, and hopefully the fan base and everyone's behind him. I think his best year is yet to come here in 2026."

Beane's faith in Coleman has been echoed by head coach Joe Brady, who said he also sees a big leap on the horizon for Coleman.

Keon Coleman putting in the work this offseason

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman carries the ball against the New York Jets. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Coleman knows that his spot in danger this season, even with the coach and general manager singing his praises. Not only did Buffalo trade for D.J. Moore, but they added Skyler Bell out of Connecticut in the fourth round, giving them another player who is an ideal fit in Brady's offense.

That's why Coleman is ensuring he has a fighting chance and has been working out with former Bills wideout Stevie Johnson. Beane touched on this as well, saying Coleman has been really "dialed in" this offseason.

Will history repeat itself in 2026?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

If hearing Brady and Beane hype up Coleman sounds familiar, it's because they did the same thing throughout the 2025 offseason.

Following an inconsistent rookie campaign, Coleman was touted as a potential WR1 entering his second season. He even had a great showing in Week 1 with eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown.

From there, things went in the wrong direction. Coleman finished with 404 yards on the year, meaning he recorded just 292 in the other 12 games he played in. Perhaps he finally turns it around in 2026, but fans aren’t getting their hopes up.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.