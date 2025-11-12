Josh Allen seems open to Brian Daboll reunion after former Bills OC fired by Giants
Josh Allen and Brian Daboll made plenty of magic happen when the two previously worked together as the Buffalo Bills' quarterback-offensive coordinator combo for four seasons.
And from the sounds of it, Allen would not be opposed to rejoining forces with his old skipper.
After the Bills’ former OC was fired as head coach of the New York Giants on Monday, Bills fans' interest was piqued regarding a potential reunion between Daboll and his former pupil. However, during his time speaking with reporters hours after Daboll’s firing, Head Coach Sean McDermott shut down any possibility of Daboll nearing a return to Orchard Park.
Nevertheless, when asked about it on Wednesday, Allen expressed his appreciation for his former offensive coordinator, whom he has previously credited with helping him transform into the quarterback he is today.
“I love the guy,” said the Bills’ quarterback. “Still got a lot of love for Coach Daboll.”
Those words were music to the ears of Bills fans, who have been clamoring for the team to reach out and bring Daboll in as soon as this week to help fix the team’s offensive issues leading into a Week 11 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While McDermott may have eliminated the possibility of a Daboll comeback, at least for now, Allen’s ongoing admiration for the Bills’ old play caller, at the very least, leaves the door open for a future homecoming for the Western New York native down the road.
Daboll previously served as the Bills' offensive coordinator from Allen’s rookie season in 2018 through the 2021 season, following which he accepted the job with the Giants. During his time in Buffalo, Daboll helped Allen transform his game, taking him from a QB who finished his rookie season with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to a league MVP candidate who recorded back-to-back 4,000-plus-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021, which was the start of four straight campaigns in which he recorded 4,000 yards passing or more.
Following Daboll’s departure, the Bills promoted quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator, a role in which he served for a season and a half before being fired midway through the 2023 campaign in favor of current OC Joe Brady. And while Brady helped guide Allen to an MVP season in 2024, the wheels have since fallen off for the Buffalo passing game this season, leading to questions regarding Brady’s job status and subsequent interest among the fan base in bringing Daboll back.
The Bills’ offense took a significant step back this past week in a 30-13 Week 10 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, when Buffalo was shut out for the first three quarters of play. If things continue to go south, Brady’s seat will continue to get hotter, which would thus increase the chances of the Bills reaching out to Daboll in the coming weeks or months in an effort to help Allen regenerate the success he found a season ago and in seasons past under the tutelage of his former OC.
It may not be in the cards right now, but let's put a pin in this one moving forward.
