Jimmy Graham's Old Coach Views Bills' Dalton Kincaid as 'Big Part of What We're Doing'

Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael presumably knows a good pass-catching tight end when he sees one.

Over his first six years as New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator, a role he held for 15 seasons, Carmichael coached both Jeremy Shockey and Jimmy Graham.

Graham was responsible for four straight seasons of at least 889 receiving yards, with a 1,200-yard and a 1,300-yard campaign mixed in.

More than a decade later, Carmichael will again have the luxury of coaching a talented tight ends group with the Bills.

November 11, 2012; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) carries the ball up the field against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

In addition to veteran stalwart Dawson Knox and superb young blocker Jackson Hawes, Buffalo's 2023 first-round pick Dalton Kincaid has established himself as an important piece for the quarterback Josh Allen-led offense.

Slowed by a torn PCL in 2025, Kincaid still managed to make his mark despite missing five games. He averaged a team-high 14.6 yards per reception during the regular season, and the tight end caught touchdown passes in both Bills' playoff games.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Carmichael recognizes Kincaid's value

During the 2025 regular season, the Bills were 10-2 in games with Kincaid and 2-3 in games without him. In nine of those 10 wins, Buffalo scored at least 28 points.

Whether or not he knows the stats that general manager Brandon Beane touted earlier this offseason when he announced the team would pick up the former first-rounder's fifth-year option, Carmichael has clearly watched film of Kincaid, and he's aware of the challenges that the tight end poses to opponents.

"He's obviously a big part of this offense. When he's on the field, you're looking for ways to get the ball in his hands. He obviously brings a lot of value to this team," said Carmichael. "He's a guy that we gotta, when we have the opportunity, to make sure that he's a big part of what we're doing."

While Kincaid has never eclipsed 673 receiving yards in any of his first three seasons, if healthy, he seems destined to smash that mark under Carmichael's watch.

Kincaid's 'moving around great'

The Bills were forced to keep Kincaid on a maintenance plan throughout the 2025 season in order to ensure his availability down the stretch.

Despite a torn ligament, Kincaid had the option to decline surgery, and we wrote about his decision earlier during OTAs.

Showing no effects of the injury, Kincaid has been noticeable during team workouts this spring.

"I'm excited about the player. He's moving around great out there," said Carmichael.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images