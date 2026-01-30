Joe Brady adds Super Bowl champion offensive coordinator to Bills' staff
Buffalo Bills' new head coach Joe Brady has apparently selected his top offensive lieutenant based upon familiarity and experience.
One day after being introduced to the public as Sean McDermott's successor, the 36-year-old Brady has reportedly chosen coaching veteran Pete Carmichael to serve as offensive coordinator (per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport).
The 54-year-old Carmichael, who has been a senior offensive assistant for the Denver Broncos over the past two seasons, began his NFL coaching career in 2000. The Super Bowl XLIV champion will presumably be viewed as a valuable resource by the Bills' young first-time head coach.
Brady worked under Carmichael for the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the New Orleans Saints. The former was an offensive assistant while the latter was the offensive coordinator under head coach Sean Payton. During his introductory press conference, Brady described himself as being from the "Sean Payton tree."
Carmichael is the second reported hire by Brady thus far, joining offensive line coach Pat Meyer.
More on Carmichael
Carmichael initially joined the Saints as quarterbacks coach in 2006. He moved up to offensive coordinator in 2009, remaining in that role through 2023.
In 2024, Carmichael reunited with Payton in Denver. The two experienced great success together in New Orleans with a perennial Top 10 offense. Carmichael reportedly played a significant role in game planning and preparation.
Prior to joining the Saints, Carmichael spent four seasons with the San Diego Chargers. That was after one-year stops with the Cleveland Browns and Washington.
Sean Payton's influence
Carmichael has plenty of experience coaching an elite quarterback. He worked with Drew Brees for all 15 seasons of the field general's Saints tenure.
Brees earned 11 Pro Bowl nods with Carmichael as the offensive coordinator. The Saints won Super Bowl XLIV in what was the coach's first season since being promoted from quarterbacks coach to the OC chair.
With Brady planning to remain Buffalo's offensive play caller in addition to fulfilling his responsibilities as head coach, Carmichael is a near-ideal choice to handle offensive coordinator duties. It's similar to his setup with the Saints as Payton called the plays there.
