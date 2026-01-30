Bills reveal important $8.7 million decision on tight end Dalton Kincaid

Tight end Dalton Kincaid's potential offensive impact became clear in Year 3 with the Buffalo Bills.

In a season where the 2023 first-round draft pick fought through a torn PCL in his knee, along with a mid-year hamstring injury, the numbers paint a clear picture. The Bills' offense was significantly more productive in games played by Kincaid as opposed to when their tight end wasn't dressed.

During the 2025 regular season, the Bills, as a team, averaged 23.0 points per game on the days when Kincaid was unavailable and 30.5 points per game when the tight end was in the lineup. In terms of wins and losses, Buffalo went 10-2 in 12 games with Kincaid and 2-3 without the reliable pass-catcher.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The good news is that the Bills can guarantee contractual control of Kincaid for at least two more seasons by exercising the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

"I don't see any reason why we wouldn't pick that up, but we'd probably do it later in the spring," said general manager Brandon Beane after introducing Joe Brady as the team's new head coach on Thursday in Orchard Park. "We technically don't have to soon."

Fifth-year option details

The deadline for clubs to exercise the fifth-year option for 2023 first-round draft picks is still three months away. Clubs have until May 1 to declare their decisions.

That deadline is nearly one full week after the completion of the 2026 NFL Draft, which is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

In terms of what it means financially, Spotrac estimates Kincaid's option to be worth approximately $8.73 million for the 2027 season. While that one-year salary is fully guaranteed, the amounts vary from player to player based upon draft position, playing time and Pro Bowl selections as laid out in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Kincaid is currently on a four-year rookie contract worth $13.427 million.

Kincaid proves his worth in 2025

Beane was well aware of the correlation between Kincaid's availability and the offense's production this past season.

"I did a little study of when Dalton was on the field. We averaged seven more points going into the playoffs with Dalton on the field than without him. If you just look at the things and the mismatch that he can be. We need to keep him healthy. We need to armor him the best we can," said Beane.

Over 12 regular season appearances, Kincaid caught 39 of 49 targets for 571 receiving yards. He scored touchdowns in five different games.

Kincaid rose to the occasion in the playoffs, too. He made touchdowns receptions against both Jacksonville and Denver. The tight end secured all six targets and led all Bills' pass-catchers with 83 receiving yards in the overtime loss to Denver.

Even when not catching the passes, Kincaid's presence opens up opportunities for others within the offense. In nine of their 10 regular season wins playing with Kincaid, the Bills scored at least 28 points.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

