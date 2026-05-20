Josh Allen, DJ Moore Give Bills' Fans What They Want as 'Chemistry' Builds at OTAs

The Josh Allen to DJ Moore connection is currently under construction, and the early returns are all positive.

As the Buffalo Bills kicked off their Organized Team Activity (OTAs) Phase 3 practices, Allen and Moore were busy building chemistry in passing drills.

"This is the time to do it. Me and Josh been talking, going through it and it's gonna be good," said Moore in a video clip shared by WKBW's Matt Bove.

Even though air was the only defender, the pitch-and-catches are enough reason for the excitement surrounding the Bills' top offensive offseason addition.

Since trading away Stefon Diggs two years ago, Buffalo has been trying to find a new WR1, and Moore has shown the potential to be that replacement.

“There's a lot that goes into it, but I think they have developed, so far, a good chemistry in terms of communication, in terms of, 'hey, this is what I'm looking for. Hey, what did you think there?' I think that's all you can ask for at this point," said Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady gives instructions during drills at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What DJ Moore offers

The old adage says that the most important ability is availability, and Moore has been fully available over the past half-decade.

Moore, who turned 29 years old in April, has made 87 consecutive starts for the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears dating back to the 2020 season.

Jul 27, 2022; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) makes a catch during a drill during training camp at Wofford College. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 2018 Panthers' first-round pick has totaled 8,213 receiving yards over 131 career games, including four 1,100+ yard seasons. Averaging 13.5 yards per reception, the 6-foot Moore could be the field-stretcher that Buffalo has lacked recently.

Per Bills' PR, Moore is one of five NFL players with at least 50 catches on throws of 20+ air yards over the last five seasons, joining CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and George Pickens.

Josh Allen and DJ Moore go way back

In April, we wrote about Allen and Moore's prior relationship dating back to the 2018 NFL Rookie Premiere.

Allen shared more details about the start of their relationship while addressing reporters on Tuesday in Orchard Park.

"It's been awesome [working with Moore]. He's my locker mate," said Allen. We go actually way back. We sat next to each other at the Rookie Premiere, signing Panini cards and autograph cards next to each other."

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a three-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams (not pictured) against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31 | David Banks-Imagn Images

The setting provided Allen and Moore with plenty of time to get to know each other.

"I don't know if anybody's talked about that whole situation, but you sit there for a legit eight hours just signing your life away. So, again, some good conversations back then, and it's pretty cool to have him here now," said Allen.