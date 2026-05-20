Josh Allen, DJ Moore Give Bills' Fans What They Want as 'Chemistry' Builds at OTAs
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The Josh Allen to DJ Moore connection is currently under construction, and the early returns are all positive.
As the Buffalo Bills kicked off their Organized Team Activity (OTAs) Phase 3 practices, Allen and Moore were busy building chemistry in passing drills.
"This is the time to do it. Me and Josh been talking, going through it and it's gonna be good," said Moore in a video clip shared by WKBW's Matt Bove.
Even though air was the only defender, the pitch-and-catches are enough reason for the excitement surrounding the Bills' top offensive offseason addition.
Since trading away Stefon Diggs two years ago, Buffalo has been trying to find a new WR1, and Moore has shown the potential to be that replacement.
“There's a lot that goes into it, but I think they have developed, so far, a good chemistry in terms of communication, in terms of, 'hey, this is what I'm looking for. Hey, what did you think there?' I think that's all you can ask for at this point," said Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady.
What DJ Moore offers
The old adage says that the most important ability is availability, and Moore has been fully available over the past half-decade.
Moore, who turned 29 years old in April, has made 87 consecutive starts for the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears dating back to the 2020 season.
The 2018 Panthers' first-round pick has totaled 8,213 receiving yards over 131 career games, including four 1,100+ yard seasons. Averaging 13.5 yards per reception, the 6-foot Moore could be the field-stretcher that Buffalo has lacked recently.
Per Bills' PR, Moore is one of five NFL players with at least 50 catches on throws of 20+ air yards over the last five seasons, joining CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and George Pickens.
Josh Allen and DJ Moore go way back
In April, we wrote about Allen and Moore's prior relationship dating back to the 2018 NFL Rookie Premiere.
Allen shared more details about the start of their relationship while addressing reporters on Tuesday in Orchard Park.
"It's been awesome [working with Moore]. He's my locker mate," said Allen. We go actually way back. We sat next to each other at the Rookie Premiere, signing Panini cards and autograph cards next to each other."
The setting provided Allen and Moore with plenty of time to get to know each other.
"I don't know if anybody's talked about that whole situation, but you sit there for a legit eight hours just signing your life away. So, again, some good conversations back then, and it's pretty cool to have him here now," said Allen.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.