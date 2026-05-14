Oddsmakers May Be Sleeping on Buffalo Bills WR D.J. Moore

D.J. Moore was the biggest offseason acquisition for the Buffalo Bills.

Added in a trade with the Chicago Bears, Buffalo felt confident enough in Moore to send the Bears a second-round pick to bring him in.

Buffalo has been in need of a No. 1 wide receiver the past two seasons as they've failed to adequately replace Stefon Diggs. Moore has his critics following a couple of years of regression, but Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky says Joe Brady has a "clear vision" for Moore as their new WR1.

Brady knows what makes Moore dangerous, since the pair worked together for two years with the Carolina Panthers. Brady was the Panthers' offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021, with Moore serving as his top receiver. Moore had more than 1,100 yards in each of those campaigns, along with eight touchdowns.

D.J. Moore 2026 receiving yards over/under feels modest

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore makes a touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Since Moore and Brady stopped working together, Moore has topped the 1,000-yard mark just once. He did so in 2023 with the Chicago Bears, finishing with 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns.

That was his first season with the Bears, but his numbers have declined since then. Moore had 966 yards receiving in 2024 and just 682 this past season. That said, he ended the year on a high note with 11 receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns in two playoff games.

That said, Moore's over/under from DraftKings is currently sitting at 774.5 receiving yards. Perhaps that would be an expected number if he was still with the Bears, but in Buffalo, Moore should see an uptick in targets, which should lead to a higher total.

D.J. Moore's history with Joe Brady is reason to believe

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore grabs the ball one handed along the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons. | William Howard-Imagn Images

The main reason it feels as though Moore should surpass this total is his history with Brady. With Brady calling the shots, Moore had 118 targets in 2020 and a career-high 163 in 2021.

At 29 years old, there should still be plenty left in the tank for Moore and while he might not be the same player he was the last time he and Brady worked together, he's still going to flirt with 1,000 yards receiving.

That's especially true now that he is working with Josh Allen, who is by far the best quarterback Moore has ever paired with.

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