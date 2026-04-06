Bills' Four Biggest Offseason Additions Address Team's Recent Failures

The Buffalo Bills, coming off a seventh consecutive playoff disappointment, made changes in four key areas that were seemingly in need of upgrades.

Three of the moves came on the defensive side of the ball, beginning with new coordinator Jim Leonhard. The former Bills' safety, who was on the Denver Broncos' staff last year, is spearheading an overhaul in Orchard Park.

First-year head coach Joe Brady's ability to bring Leonhard on board could wind up being the most impactful addition of the offseason for an organization that has averaged 12+ wins per year since 2020. As Leonhard transitions the Bills' defense to a 3-4 front, general manager Brandon Beane secured a couple of notable chess pieces to help.

On offense, Buffalo added a difference-maker to the receiving corps — another necessary move that should pay dividends.

In order of potential impact, here are the Bills' top four additions for 2026.

1 — Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard

The Bills' defense became stale under prior head coach Sean McDermott, repeatedly failing to deliver in the playoffs.

After moving on from McDermott, Buffalo found an exciting, ascending coach, who knows the market, to lead the defensive makeover. Leonhard, a 10-year NFL veteran, spent six seasons in charge of Wisconsin's defense prior to landing in Denver in 2024. He also spent one season (2022) as the interim head coach at his alma mater.

"I think Jim Leonhard's going to really help the defense be much more aggressive than what they've been," said CBS senior analyst Pete Prisco on One Bills Live.

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard, left, is shown during the first quarter of their game against Minnesota at Camp Randall Stadium. | Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images

2 — WR DJ Moore

The Bills' receiving leader has not reached 900 yards either of the past two seasons. Rather than overpaying for an unproven solution like Alec Pierce on the free agent market, the Bills swung a trade for a potential WR1.

Moore, who has prior experience playing for Brady, is a former first-round pick with 8,213 career receiving yards and a 13.5 yards per catch average. Capable of running the full route tree, he instantly makes Josh Allen's arsenal more dangerous.

Set to turn 29 years old this month, Moore has started every possible game all of the past five seasons. He made at least six touchdown receptions in each of the last four years.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a late fourth quarter touchdown to give the Bears the lead over the Green Bay Packers during an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

3 — OLB Bradley Chubb

Trying to upgrade the pass rush, the Bills let Joey Bosa walk and subsequently rolled the dice on a three-year contract for two-time Pro Bowl selection Bradley Chubb.

After missing the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL, Chubb made every start for the Miami Dolphins in 2025. He totaled 20 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks, which was more than Bills' team leader Greg Rousseau (7.0).

Chubb, who was coincidentally selected two picks prior to Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft, appears to be a good scheme for Leonhard's defense, and there's a scenario where he becomes that closer the Bills have been missing.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) tackles Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

4 — S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Attitude can go a long way on defense, and Gardner-Johnson has plenty of it. The do-it-all defensive back plays with an energy and intensity that seems to match the aggressive approach that Leonhard brings.

"They got a true dog," said McCoy in an X post.

The 28-year-old Gardner-Johnson, who started for the Chicago Bears down the stretch in 2025, was a key member of the Philadelphia Eagles' defense that helped deliver the Super Bowl LIX title.

"I think everywhere he’s gone, he’s been a difference maker," said NFL Media's Jeffri Chadiha on One Bills Live.