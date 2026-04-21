Josh Allen Uncovers Previous Connection With New Bills Wide Receiver DJ Moore

When the Buffalo Bills acquired DJ Moore via a trade with the Chicago Bears, Josh Allen received a shiny new offensive weapon poised to aid the team’s passing game this season.

His first time connecting with his new teammate was at the start of the Bills’ offseason workout program, which continued with voluntary veteran minicamp this week. While speaking with the media after Monday’s session, Allen uncovered a previous link with Moore, which came when both of them were entering their rookie season in 2018.

“We spent a little bit of time together, actually at the rookie premiere,” said Allen. “Way back in the day now, it feels like.”

In the 2018 NFL Draft, Allen was selected seventh overall by the Bills, while Moore went to the Carolina Panthers with pick No. 24. Allen has enjoyed a Hall of Fame career with Buffalo, while Moore has also been extremely productive over his eight years as a pro, during which he has produced four 1,000-plus yard campaigns.

“He’s a team-first guy,” added Allen about Moore. “He’s obviously very talented.”

New neighbors

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after the catch against Green Bay Packers guard Lecitus Smith (68) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Moore is expected to bring added juice to the Bills’ group of pass catchers, providing a veteran outside target to pair with slot receiver Khalil Shakir. The first challenge for Moore will be building a rapport with Allen, which the Bills’ QB says has already begun to form.

“Our lockers are right next to each other,” said Allen. “So getting to just talk with him. Again, he’s got kids. I’ve got a kid now. And it’s just very easy conversations to have.”

Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, recently announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl, on Apr. 2. He said at the offseason program that welcoming a newborn into the world will help him become the “best version of himself” for the Bills moving forward.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Buffalo fans are hoping that Moore’s addition, along with the improvements expected from the Bills’ quarterback, will result in a Super Bowl, which the team’s faithful following has been desperate for since four straight losses in the big game in the early 1990s, followed by two conference championship losses during Allen’s career.

Moore brings plenty of playoff experience to the table, most recently this past season, when he recorded 11 receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a couple of postseason games for the Bears. If he and Allen can get on the same page quickly, the Bills’ offense, its aerial attack in particular, may finally take the step forward it’s been hoping for the past many years.

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