Predicting every Buffalo Bills game in the second half of the 2025 season
The Buffalo Bills enter Week 10 with a record of 6-2, which has them right on the heels of the 7-2 New England Patriots in the AFC East.
Buffalo gained a lot of confidence with a convincing win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, sending them into the second half of the season on a high note. Their schedule is a mixed bag from this point on, with a couple of contenders but several winnable games as well.
That being the case, let's take a look at what games remain on their schedule while predicting the outcome for each of those.
Week 10: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Miami was expected to hold a fire sale at the NFL trade deadline, but ended up making just one trade. They sent pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles, which weakens their pass rush. Even when he was there, however, their defense has left a lot to be desired. That remains the case in Week 10 as they get embarrassed in front of their home crowd.
Prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 16
Bills Record: 7-2
Week 11: Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This is going to be a tough contest with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing at a high level this season. Buffalo stumbles at home while the Bucs extend their lead in the NFC South.
Prediction: Bucs 28, Bills 24
Bills Record: 7-3
Week 12: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (TNF)
C.J. Stroud has taken a step in the wrong direction and the Houston Texans are just 3-5 at the midway point. The Bills head into Houston and win a close one, making up for the loss in their previous outing.
Prediction: Bills 21, Texans 17
Bills Record: 8-3
Week 13: Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers
Another game that could be tough for Buffalo comes up in Week 13 as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh is 5-3 and has surprised some teams, which is the case in this prediction, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense have no answers for T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh pass rush.
Prediction: Steelers 17, Bills 14
Bills Record: 8-4
Week 14: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The loss to Pittsburgh stings, but the Bills get to take it out on Joe Flacco and the Bengals in Week 14. Flacco can put up yards in a hurry, but he also throws a lot of interceptions. That's the key for Buffalo, who wins by double digits.
Prediction: Bills 41, Bengals 16
Bills Record: 9-4
Week 15: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
This is the one that really matters in the AFC East race. The Bills are playing catch-up right now, and they're able to make up a lot of ground by going into New England and repaying the Pats for the Week 5 loss.
Prediction: Bills 30, Patriots 23
Bills Record: 10-4
Week 16: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Buffalo heads to Cleveland to take on Myles Garrett and the Browns in Week 16. While Garrett can make life difficult on Allen, the rest of the roster in Cleveland isn't much of a threat.
Prediction: Bills 24, Browns 13
Bills Record: 11-4
Week 17: Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles
All eyes will be on this huge matchup in Week 17 as the Bills take on the defending Super Bowl champions at home. The Philadelphia Eagles are as good as ever, but the Bills make a statement with a win on a last-second field goal.
Prediction: Bills 33, Eagles 30
Bills Record: 12-4
Week 18: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
Even if the Bills have the East wrapped up in Week 18, they're going to do all they can to close out their final regular season at Highmark Stadium with a win. The Jets, who just traded all their good defenders, are the perfect team to face for such a game. This one turns into a party for the home team as they win in a game that will be decided by the end of the first quarter.
Prediction: Bills 41, Jets 9
Bills Record: 13-4
