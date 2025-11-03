Josh Allen continues to set new records in Bills’ win over Chiefs
The records just kept falling for Josh Allen in Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Buffalo Bills' quarterback, and reigning league MVP, already became the NFL’s all-time rushing touchdown leader for a quarterback, as well as scored a passing or rushing TD for a record 47th straight game. But Allen’s records did not stop there.
Against the Chiefs, Allen went 23 for 26, setting a Bills’ franchise record with a completion rate of 88.5 percent. The All-Pro quarterback broke his own mark of 84.0 that he set during a win over the Dolphins in 2023.
Additionally, Allen joined the likes of all-time NFL running backs in terms of rushing TDs with another rushing record.
Allen’s showing against Kansas City is rather encouraging after struggles in back-to-back losses against the Patriots and Falcons, as well as a modest showing against the Panthers.
In the two previous games entering the Chiefs’ matchup, Allen’s completion rate was an average of 60.5 percent.
On the flipside, Allen’s rushing record comes as no surprise considering he is now the NFL’s all-time rushing TD leader at the QB position. He now has seven rushing scores on the season, a threshold he has reached in all but one season in his eight-year career.
Since 2023, Allen has 34 rushing TDs — tied with Jalen Hurts and Derrick Henry for most in the NFL.
If Allen is able to continue piling up records, he'll help Buffalo in its pursuit of New England and the AFC East title.
Allen shared that he felt he was in the zone in this performance, specifically in his "mechanics." He calls it feeling "slotted."
"When the ball's coming out of your hand as good as you really want it," said Allen, who now has five games on the season with over a 70 percent completion rate. "I've been working really hard, over the last couple of weeks, trying to get back into that feeling. And I felt like I had that feeling early on."
