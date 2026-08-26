Bills' Left Guard Decision Could Force Former Super Bowl Starter Off Roster

The Buffalo Bills are going with the guy that they know best.

Needing to identify a starting left guard to replace David Edwards, who left in free agency, the Bills have informed Alec Anderson that he won the job, according to multiple sources confirming the report by ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on Tuesday evening.

Anderson has been with the organization since 2022 when he signed as an undrafted rookie free agent. After serving in a practice squad capacity, the UCLA product became Buffalo's sixth offensive lineman in 2024. He played all 34 games over the past two seasons.

"It's just an opportunity, and I think that I'll be able to capitalize on the opportunities that are handed to me," said Anderson at Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady's introductory press conference.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alec Anderson vs. Austin Corbett

While Anderson emerges as the starter, it didn't happen without competition.

After the initial wave of free agency, the Bills added eight-year veteran interior lineman Austin Corbett to the mix. With 78 career starts under his belt, Corbett posed an immediate threat to Anderson's aspirations.

In fact, prior to Tuesday's practice in Orchard Park, Brady reported that the position competition remains unsettled.

"We're, right now, not in a rush feeling like we're naming things right now," said Brady. "I like the competition. I like the guys being able to wake up and know that regardless of anything I'm just gonna keep going. Both Corbett and Alec, they're competing. They're going to be alternating in and we'll roll from there."

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be telling as to how the Bills handle personnel for the August 27 preseason finale. If Anderson is inactive, then one can assume he's indeed secured the starting job.

While the choice has reportedly already been made, Brady's comments suggest that Thursday's game against the Steelers will serve as a final test for the two linemen.

Anderson has started both preseason games thus far. He played 15 offensive snaps against the Carolina Panthers on August 15 while Corbett saw 22 reps. Last time out against the Cleveland Browns, Anderson took 11 reps as the starting left guard while Corbett logged six snaps.

Where Austin Corbett fits moving forward

Corbett, who will turn 31 years old on September 5, has the ability to play all three interior line positions, and that versatility could save him come roster cutdown day (August 30).

The Bills may be forced to choose between Corbett and 2024 fifth-round center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger for the final roster spot on the offensive line.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Austin Corbett (63) blocks for quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Limited to nine total games due to injury over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Corbett, moving between right guard and center, made 11 starts for the 2025 Carolina Panthers.

Corbett, a 2018 second-round draft pick, started every game for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams as the right guard in 2021.

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