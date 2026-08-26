Bills' Left Guard Decision Could Force Former Super Bowl Starter Off Roster
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The Buffalo Bills are going with the guy that they know best.
Needing to identify a starting left guard to replace David Edwards, who left in free agency, the Bills have informed Alec Anderson that he won the job, according to multiple sources confirming the report by ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on Tuesday evening.
Anderson has been with the organization since 2022 when he signed as an undrafted rookie free agent. After serving in a practice squad capacity, the UCLA product became Buffalo's sixth offensive lineman in 2024. He played all 34 games over the past two seasons.
"It's just an opportunity, and I think that I'll be able to capitalize on the opportunities that are handed to me," said Anderson at Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady's introductory press conference.
Alec Anderson vs. Austin Corbett
While Anderson emerges as the starter, it didn't happen without competition.
After the initial wave of free agency, the Bills added eight-year veteran interior lineman Austin Corbett to the mix. With 78 career starts under his belt, Corbett posed an immediate threat to Anderson's aspirations.
In fact, prior to Tuesday's practice in Orchard Park, Brady reported that the position competition remains unsettled.
"We're, right now, not in a rush feeling like we're naming things right now," said Brady. "I like the competition. I like the guys being able to wake up and know that regardless of anything I'm just gonna keep going. Both Corbett and Alec, they're competing. They're going to be alternating in and we'll roll from there."
It will be telling as to how the Bills handle personnel for the August 27 preseason finale. If Anderson is inactive, then one can assume he's indeed secured the starting job.
While the choice has reportedly already been made, Brady's comments suggest that Thursday's game against the Steelers will serve as a final test for the two linemen.
Anderson has started both preseason games thus far. He played 15 offensive snaps against the Carolina Panthers on August 15 while Corbett saw 22 reps. Last time out against the Cleveland Browns, Anderson took 11 reps as the starting left guard while Corbett logged six snaps.
Where Austin Corbett fits moving forward
Corbett, who will turn 31 years old on September 5, has the ability to play all three interior line positions, and that versatility could save him come roster cutdown day (August 30).
The Bills may be forced to choose between Corbett and 2024 fifth-round center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger for the final roster spot on the offensive line.
Limited to nine total games due to injury over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Corbett, moving between right guard and center, made 11 starts for the 2025 Carolina Panthers.
Corbett, a 2018 second-round draft pick, started every game for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams as the right guard in 2021.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.