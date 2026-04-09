Bills Signing Veteran Austin Corbett Puts Writing on Wall for Young Aspiring Starter

It's another example of how status must be earned in the NFL.

When the Buffalo Bills re-signed versatile offensive lineman Alec Anderson back in February, they essentially installed an insurance plan to protect against the possibility of losing free agent left guard David Edwards.

As it turns out, however, the Bills' early decision to retain Anderson was, by no means, a commitment to starting him at left guard, a role that was vacated by Edwards leaving for a four-year contract from the New Orleans Saints.

Adding another option to the mix, Buffalo signed grizzled veteran Austin Corbett to a one-year contract. His credentials, which include 78 career starts, make him a viable possibility to replace Edwards in the starting lineup.

After we initially wrote about the likely competition created by the 30-year-old Corbett's arrival, general manager Brandon Beane weighed in on the topic while addressing a throng of reporters at the league meetings in Phoenix.

"I think there's gonna be a good competition at left guard. I wouldn't want to give that to him [Anderson] or anyone else," said Beane at the league meetings in Phoenix.

In a sign of committment from both parties, Anderson and Corbett were reportedly present for the start of Bills' voluntary OTAs on April 7.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) jumps into the stands after the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Recent Bills' history seems destined to repeat

Joining the Bills on a one-year contract in 2023, Edwards immediately worked his way into a utility role as the team's sixth offensive lineman in heavy formations.

Re-signing on a two-year deal in 2024, Edwards became the starting left guard when Connor McGovern moved to center to replace salary cap casualty Mitch Morse. As Edwards moved into the starting lineup, Anderson took over sixth offensive lineman duties.

Now, with Edwards no longer in the picture, Anderson is looking to graduate from sixth man status to starting left guard.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There's also a parallel linking Corbett's signing to the Edwards addition three years ago.

When Edwards joined the Bills, the Super Bowl LVI starter was coming off a 2022 season where multiple concussions limited him to only four games.

After starting every game possible from 2020 through 2022, Corbett has made only 22 appearances over the last three seasons due to various injuries. Hence the reason he was available to the Bills on a near league minimum salary reportedly around $1.3 million. For comparison, Edwards, who signed a $61 million contract with the Saints last month, made $1.7 million for his first season with the Bills.

“There will be competition there with Alec and him [Corbett], and we could have other guys as well,” said Beane. “He’s a proven starter. I think we were able to get him—he’s had a couple durability things.”

Potential outcomes in Bills' LG competition

Provided the Bills don't use a Top 100 draft pick on a guard and decline to add a veteran free agent post-draft, it appears to be a 1-v-1 battle between Anderson and Corbett.

Due to his familiarity with the system, Anderson presumably starts out with a slight edge in the position battle. The 26-year-old Anderson did not miss a game for the Bills over the past two seasons. As a super substitute in 2025, he made starts at right tackle and left guard.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I would say because Alec's been here, if we played a game right now, he knows the system and would probably be out there first. But between now and when we get pads on and all that, I think it'll be a wide open competition," said Beane.

Assuming he's at full health, Corbett, who made 13 appearances (11 starts) for the Carolina Panthers in 2025, has proven capable of performing adequately as a starter at both guard and center. Coincidentally, he was the starting right guard on the same Rams' line that featured Edwards at left guard back in 2021.

Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) walk off after practice at training camp. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Well regarded, brings leadership, intelligence to the room, and he’ll be in the mix for, you know, obviously the—probably the shortest path to being a starter would be to win the left guard," said Beane.

There's also a scenario where Anderson, who can also snap as an emergency center, is viewed as too valuable to move out of the role he's mastered the past two seasons. In that case, Corbett can fill the hole at left guard while Anderson remains a super sub.

The good news is the Bills have plenty of time to sort it all out.