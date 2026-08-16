Every Bills Player Who Helped Their Roster Chances Against Panthers

The Buffalo Bills made it look easy in their preseason opener, winning 29-14 at home against the Carolina Panthers.

Of course, the final score doesn't matter in the preseason. Instead, it's all about players on the bubble proving they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster. Coaches use far more data than what we see in the preseason, but it's still a chance for players to shine.

On Saturday against Carolina, several Bills did exactly that. Here we look at every player who improved their chances of making the team this season.

Ian Wheeler and Frank Gore Jr., RB

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frank Gore Jr. and Ian Wheeler have a tough road ahead of them if they want to make Buffalo's 53-man roster, but both made a strong case on Saturday. Wheeler led the team with 41 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts. Gore was nearly as effective, gaining 38 yards and a touchdown on the same number of carries.

While they helped themselves, it's worth noting that Ray Davis was excellent as well. Davis rushed for 21 yards on three attempts and added 32 yards on four receptions. Ty Johnson sat this one out, but he's a weapon as a receiver out of the backfield, which is why Wheeler and Gore remain longshots.

Kani Walker, CB

Buffalo Bills defensive back Kani Walker runs a drill during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undrafted free agent Kani Walker has been making noise during training camp and is suddenly considered a contender to make the roster. He helped his chances on Saturday by recording the only interception of the game, picking off a pass from Kyle Trask late in the fourth quarter. Buffalo is thin at cornerback, and Walker has taken full advantage of every opportunity he's been given.

Mike Danna and Javon Solomon, EDGE

Buffalo Bills LB Joe Andreessen and EDGE Javon Solomon tackle Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo has its top four positions at EDGE settled with Bradley Chubb, Greg Rousseau, Michael Hoecht, and T.J. Parker. They're likely to go five deep, which means Mike Danna and Javon Solomon could be fighting for the final spot.

On Saturday, they both stood out with Danna recording two sacks on a single drive. While he got to the quarterback, Solomon might have been the better overall player. He had four tackles but was moving well and generated pressure on the quarterback. He seems to be far more comfortable in the 3-4 defense and if both players continue at this pace, the Bills might be forced to go with six players at the position.

Keon Coleman, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman celebrates catching a touchdown with RB Ray Davis WR Joshua Palmer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keon Coleman has been a hot topic throughout the offseason. After a frustrating sophomore campaign, there were whispers that Buffalo could move on from Coleman. Entering his third season, he's battling for the WR3 role with Joshua Palmer and had a solid outing. Coleman hauled in three of four targets, and while he had just 17 yards, he did catch the first touchdown of the game. That had to feel good for him as he continues to fight for his spot.

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