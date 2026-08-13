Embattled WR Keon Coleman's Plans for Bills' Preseason Opener

Saturday’s exhibition matchup versus the Carolina Panthers at the new Highmark Stadium will mark the first time that the Buffalo Bills will play an actual game under the guidance of first-year head coach Joe Brady.

And, preseason or not, the contest with Carolina will be a big moment for some veterans on Buffalo’s roster returning from injury like kicker Tyler Bass, who suffered through a grueling sports-hernia injury that required surgery and landed him on injured reserve for all of 2025.

It’s also incredibly important for players like Bills’ third-year wideout Keon Coleman, who—even though he’s fully healthy—entered this offseason with plenty of scrutiny surrounding him from outside observers.

Coleman, other veterans feel fresh vibes under Joe Brady

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman runs for extra yardage after catching a pass in a past NFL game versus the New York Jets at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, last season on Jan. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, with that in mind, despite Brady being the team’s offensive coordinator for the better part of the past two-and-a-half years, there’s still a sense of “newness” or “freshness” that has come along with Brady being at the helm instead of former longtime coach Sean McDermott.

The vibes are high in Western New York—that’s for sure—and the mounting anticipation to get things started in a game setting is almost palpable: from both Bills Mafia and Bills players.

“It’s football,” Bills’ receiver Keon Coleman said at One Bills Drive on Tuesday.

“So, any chance I get to go out there and play, I’m going to go out there and maximize the time I’m given.”

This upcoming fall and winter is seemingly the definition of a “make-or-break” season for the former Florida State playmaker after the rollercoaster ride he’s endured through his first two professional seasons in the NFL.

He’s managed to be on the field for just 31 out of a possible 39 games—regular season and postseason combined—since entering the league, and the stats haven’t been much better in terms of production when he has been between the lines as Coleman’s tallied just 72 catches for 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns in those 31 outings.

Dec. 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) draws a pass interference call after breaking up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman isn’t naive about what’s in store for Year 3 in NFL

It hasn’t been enough. And, the receiver knows what’s at stake with the regular season almost here.

“I mean, there’s only one ball. So, when the ball finds you, make the play because—if you don’t—the next person is going to make the play. That’s just how the (receiver) room operates. That’s a friendly competition, and friendly fire in there for us. We want to make as many plays in that receiver room as we can,” Coleman said regarding his current circumstances.

“It’s great for the team. (We’ve) got a lot of different guys. You’ve got a variety of guys that can make plays in a variety of different ways, so (it) really expands our offense as a whole.”

The outlook is a mature one from Coleman. And, it’s a breath of fresh air.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound Opelousas, Louisiana, native has seemingly grown as a man both on and off the field this offseason.

Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen (left) and receiver Keon Coleman (right) give their unique handshake between drills during the final day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Friday, August 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He worked with former Bills’ fan-favorite receiver Stevie Johnson in the spring in order to help better translate his past skills on the basketball court to the gridiron this year, and Coleman feels as if he’s had a good camp to this point.

But, that’s happened before in his previous two summers at St. John Fisher University, as well.

What’s that saying?

“Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, shame on you. Fool me three times . . .?”

Well, let’s just say the young veteran isn’t trying to complete the third part of that phrase. He’s focused more than ever before to achieve what fans hoped he’d do when he first came out of Florida State two years ago.

When drafted, the thought was that the now 23-year-old was going to be the replacement for former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who the Bills traded away to the Houston Texans just before Coleman arrived as a second-round pick in April 2024.

Coleman didn’t learn from Stefon Diggs, but is soaking it up from D.J. Moore

Nov. 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14), kicker Tyler Bass (2), and quarterback Josh Allen (17) talk with CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson after the Bills beat the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

However, that hasn’t happened—far from it—but things are a bit different now. Instead of being relied on to be “the guy” in Orchard Park, Coleman is getting a chance to learn from a player who’s been there and done that: new Bills’ wideout D.J. Moore.

And, if his hot start to training camp is any indication of what’s to come, then Moore will likely once again be his quarterback’s top option this season now that he’s with Buffalo.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing for Coleman, either. He’s soaking up anything and everything that he can from the former Bear and Carolina Panther.

“That’s my dog, you know? (D.J.’s) part of the group now, and he’s just a great player—a great person—on and off the field: a real good guy. (I’m learning) a lot of things, man. Just how to carry yourself: certain things to do, the look of it, (and) how it’s supposed to look. (I’m learning) pretty much the whole nine yards about everything about being a professional,” Coleman added in his most recent interview.

“The dude’s got unbelievable ball skills, man. (He’s got) ball-tracking ability, is able to catch the ball, stay in bounds, (has) incredible balance—contact balance—and then he can make plays after the catch. He’s explosive. . . .

“He still has that juice. So, I mean, it’s a great addition. It opens up things for everybody else, too. . . . You’ve got to take something away at the end of the day.”

Buffalo Bills wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) uses a towel to shield against the sun after a Bills training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reasons for Coleman’s recalculated approach are personal, but newly present

In addition to learning from Moore, Coleman is also taking it upon himself this summer to be more accountable and present for his team.

The reasons for his changed approach are personal, but they’re present nonetheless.

“My mindset is the same, (but) the mentality and the ‘why’ behind it is a little more deeply rooted. But, yeah, it’s just different vibes, you know? (I’m) understanding what’s at stake: we want to win,” Coleman continued.

July 29, 2026; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) catches a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You know, it’s Year 1 with Coach Brady, and we’re going out there with a chip on our shoulder and things to prove.”

With that said, so far the wideout has proved himself to his teammates this spring and in training camp.

And, in spite of what some critics might try to say on the contrary, his lockermates have seemingly never strayed from their belief in him.

Bills’ teammates never wavered in support for potential superstar

Nov. 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates with his Bills teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of a past NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think (Keon) just went to work this offseason,” Bills’ offensive lineman Spencer Brown said recently at One Bills Drive.

“I mean, my locker is right next to him . . . it used to be a lot going on over there, and now it’s more calm and relaxed. So, I think he’s definitely focusing more on football, and that’s good to see. He’s an absolute playmaker. He’s a big wide receiver that can get separation and make plays for us. So, he’s going to be an important piece of what we got going on here this fall.

“And, I mean—me, personally—I went through two (or) three years trying to figure it out (in the NFL). So, it’s not a shock that he’s going through that (process). He’ll figure it out just like I did, and many others that came before him.”

That’s high praise from Buffalo’s starting right tackle, and it’s not hard to see that Coleman clearly has the unwavering support from at least some of his fellow players.

Sep. 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) reels in a pass for turning up the field for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at of a past NFL game at the old Highmark Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s preseason opener vs. Carolina is first big test for Coleman

Now, it’s time to start stacking performances in game settings instead of just practice. The preseason—even if it doesn’t count officially yet—is still a great place to begin that process for the polarizing Bills receiver.

“(I’m excited for) just being able to unlock more of the offense, (and) me being involved in the offense more. We added new pieces, so just seeing how everybody gels together (is intriguing),” Coleman said.

“I wholeheartedly believe that (Joe Brady as head coach can help me). I think—in order for it to work—you have to buy in. You have to agree with what he’s seeing, and make sure ya’ll are seeing the same things so you can both work toward the same goal.”

Oct. 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) is introduced | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

And, on that note, that specific end goal doesn’t need to be said out loud. Fans will just have to wait and see if it comes to fruition down the line in February.

Hold tight, Bills Mafia.

The journey begins Saturday when kickoff takes place at 1:00 p.m. ET in Orchard Park, New York.

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