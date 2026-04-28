Bills' Second-Round Pick Threatens 2025 First-Rounder Max Hairston's Starter Status

Apparently, Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane wasn't willing to risk it.

With the Bills set to make the No. 66 overall selection, the second pick of Round 3, at the 2026 NFL Draft, Beane chose not to wait for Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Instead, he traded up four spots and secured their preferred prospect at No. 62 overall.

"I got antsy to go get IGB. Well, I was going to try to be patient, but I saw corners going. And I honestly, as we started this draft, thought that was the biggest hole in our roster, was corner," said Beane.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) makes an interception in front of Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beane's comment is likely suggesting that cornerback depth was the primary pressing need, but it's also a potential indictment of 2025 first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston's rookie season.

While some initially presumed that Igbinosun was drafted to fill the CB3 spot that Tre'Davious White held last year, there's seemingly a potential scenario where the Ohio State rookie unseats Hairston in the second starting cornerback role opposite Christian Benford.

After all, Hairston was somewhat pedestrian when finally getting on the field in Week 8 last year with his late start resulting from a training camp knee injury. Over 11 games, he made two interceptions while limiting opposing receivers to 8.1 yards per target. The rookie was charged with allowing two TD receptions.

Igbinosun's 'third skillset' could lead to CB2 role

The 6-foot-2 Igbinosun, who is three inches taller than Hairston, can potentially add a different flavor to the position group.

"Obviously, played major competition at Ohio State," said Beane. "He's big. He's long. If you look at our two kinda penciled in starters, Benford and Max, those are two different skill sets. I think this is a third skill set. The best thing he does is press."

Igbinosun's strength makes him a good fit for Jim Leonhard's defense, which is likely to employ press man coverage more frequently on the outside receivers than they did under ex-head coach Sean McDermott.

Apparently, Igbinosun also possesses the mental and physical makeup that Bills' brass likes to see in prospects.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Davison Igbinosun (DB15) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"He is wired the right way," said Beane about the 22-year-old from Union, NJ. "Thirty visit - kinda Passed all the tests for us."

In terms of physical traits, Igbinosun, who near 33-inch arms, is taller and longer than Hairston, who uses his 4.31 speed to help offset any potential size disadvantage.

Although he didn't finish near the top of his class, Igbinosun recorded a respectable 40-yard dash time (4.45).

Igbinosun's arrival reinforces 'premium position'

Beane isn't worried about being accussed of stockpiling too many cornerbacks.

"Corner is a premium position. You can't have enough of those guys," said Beane.

The Bills also added a cornerback with the No. 220 overall pick, taking a chance on Missouri's Toriano Pride Jr., who has 4.32 speed.

"You saw the depth of our corners tested last year through injury. You want to make sure as the season goes along if injury strikes, that you got enough guys, even if they're not starters. This is a depth player that will come in and compete," said Beane.

The Bills contested the playoffs without Hairston this past January after the rookie was injured in the regular season finale. One year earlier, Benford was knocked out of the AFC Championship Game with a concussion, and the Kansas City Chiefs took advantage by victimizing Kaiir Elam the remainder of the day.