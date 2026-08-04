Ray Davis Returns to Buffalo Bills Training Camp Practice After Injury Scare

The Buffalo Bills had an injury concern with running back Ray Davis during the team's training camp practice on Tuesday.

According to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, Davis suffered an injury on a running play during 11-on-11s and left the practice field with trainers under his own power and went into the tent.

Not long after, Davis emerged from the medical tent with his right foot taped up, according to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, and after testing his injury out, Davis was able to return to practice.

"Ray Davis is now out of the medical tent with his right foot taped up. Going through drills with an athletic trainer to test it out," she wrote before adding that "Davis now back out doing punt returns."

Disaster averted.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's injury notwithstanding, the Bills have had a relatively clean bill of healthy through the first week-plus of training camp.

Dorian Strong and Tyrell Shavers remain on the non-football injury and physically unable to perform lists, respectively, and Deone Walker has missed a few practices in a row.

Buffalo had a brief injury scare with tight end Dalton Kincaid on Monday after he exited practice briefly, but the veteran tight end later admitted a shot to the "family jewels" was the cause of his exit.

Davis has been very durable over his two seasons in the NFL since he was a fourth-round pick of the Bills in 2024. Davis has played in all 17 games in each of his first two seasons while serving as a backup behind James Cook.

Davis is slated to resume his normal role of spelling Cook in 2026, along with fellow veteran back Ty Johnson. Davis is also a contributor on special teams.

In 2025, Davis recorded 58 carries for 275 yards and caught 10 balls for 86 yards and two touchdowns.