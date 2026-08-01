Bills Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Carted Off With Lower-Leg Injury

The Buffalo Bills are dealing with their first injury scare of training camp. On Saturday, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with an apparent leg injury.

According to Bills On SI's Alex Brasky, Gardner-Johnson seemed to suffer a lower leg injury and had to be helped to the medical tent. He was unable to put much weight on his leg as he made his way to the trainers. General manager Brandon Beane made his way to the tent, and was checking on Gardner-Johnson.

Shortly after that visit, Gardner-Johnson was placed on a cart and taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson sustains injury, carted to the locker room on Day 3 of Bills training camp. Here’s how it happened and more: https://t.co/g8fY8sUCqa pic.twitter.com/htnGtzeycX — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 1, 2026

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been a stud early in camp

NFL safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a female companion in attendance of the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo added multiple safeties this off-season as they attempted to revamp the group under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. In addition to Gardner-Johnson, the Bills signed Geno Stone and selected Jalon Kilgore in the fifth round of the NFL draft.

While all three were expected to contribute alongside returning starter Cole Bishop, Gardner-Johnson is the one who came in with the most impressive resume. There were some concerns about how he would fit in, especially since Gardner-Johnson has worn out his welcome at previous stops. It's still early, but throughout the first few practices of training camp, Gardner-Johnson has been a model teammate who seems to be genuinely loved by the rest of the roster.

As for his work on the field, Gardner-Johnson has been one of the top defenders on the team. He's stood out as a safety, but has also moved into the slot and performed well.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been a big-time playmaker

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gardner-Johnson is entering his eighth season in the NFL, and while he might have worn his welcome out at previous stops, he's always been a game-changing player. During the 2022 season, he tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions as he helped the Philadelphia Eagles take home a Super Bowl ring.

In his career, he has appeared in 87 games 71 starts. Gardner-Johnson has 370 tackles, seven sacks, and 20 interceptions. Three of those sacks came last season with the Chicago Bears, who picked him up after he was released following just three games with the Houston Texans.

With Gardner-Johnson out, Jalon Kilgore could be in for a larger role. The Bills might also consider reaching back out to Jordan Poyer, who signed late in the offseason last year, proved to be a capable starter.