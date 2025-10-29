Reasons why Buffalo Bills should play WR Gabe Davis in Week 9 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
With the state of the Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver position going from bad to worse in recent weeks, the team activated fan favorite Gabe Davis from the practice squad injured list. And it’s time for the Bills to sign the 26-year-old to the 53-man roster and play him this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I'm down for whatever," said Davis to a swath of reporters following Wednesday's practice. "That's an upstairs decision. I just got to go out there and keep working."
After watching the Bills’ passing game struggle through through a 5-2 start, the inconsistencies across many areas of the team’s aerial attack have been concerning. And there’s nowhere to go but up.
It can’t get worse
Buffalo remains without prized free-agent addition Joshua Palmer, who has missed two straight days of practice to begin Week 9 after being held out of the Bills’ win over the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday due to ankle and knee injuries he sustained in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons. In addition, Keon Coleman’s production has been nonexistent in his second professional season, leaving the team with Khalil Shakir as the only viable wide receiver at quarterback Josh Allen's disposal.
The Bills have thrown for over 245 yards passing just once this season, with Allen finishing with 180 yards passing or fewer in two straight weeks. Coleman has averaged 20.8 yards per game since a 112-yard effort against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.
The former MVP has not been himself, nor has the passing game overall. The wide receiver corps has underperformed, leaving the team scrambling for answers to help boost this unit.
Enter old faithful
Davis was signed this past September after spending four seasons with the Bills, during which he developed a solid rapport with Allen while producing some big-time moments, including a four-touchdown effort in the playoffs, which remains an NFL record. He totaled 163 receptions for 2,730 yards receiving and 27 touchdowns during his career in Buffalo.
With that said, there were drawbacks when it came to Davis’ past performance with the Bills. He suffered from a boatload of drops, including a career-high nine during the 2022 campaign and failed to maintain a firm grip on the role of the team’s No. 2 wide receiver, ultimately leading to the team moving on from its former fourth-round pick.
All that considered, there is reason to believe that Davis, given his track record with the Bills, would have no trouble stepping in to help provide stabilization for a position group in dire need of a steadying force.
Chemistry with Allen
Davis has played in over 60 games alongside the Bills’ quarterback, and he is more than confident that the two can recreate some of the magic they have experienced in the past.
“I’ve known Josh now for six years, played with him for four, going on five — I don’t think there’s anything we need to talk about or really learn about each other,” said the Bills’ wide receiver to reporters on Wednesday. “We have like 30-something touchdowns together. We’ve done it a lot, and it just feels like second nature at this point.”
Davis participated in his first practice since being activated from the practice squad injured list, hitting the ground running with a familiar face throwing him the football.
“When we first ran some routes, (Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady) put me up first to go and get a route in real quick,” he added. “It felt good to be back again with the guys.”
In video posted by beat reporters, Davis appeared to move well while running at full speed during points of Wednesday's practice. Signs appear to point toward him being ready for game action.
Something to prove
Coming off the meniscus tear that ended his 2024 campaign, Davis has something to prove as he attempts to make a comeback. He totaled just 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns with the Jaguars last season and will be eager to prove he has something left in the tank.
Davis may not be the most favorable option to help inject life into the Bills’ passing game. He certainly is not the option the fan base was hoping the Bills would pull the trigger on before the trade deadline.
However, there are reasons to be excited about what he could potentially offer the team’s fledgling passing game, particularly in a game against the Chiefs, a team he has plenty of experience competing against. His historic four-touchdown postseason effort came against Kansas City in the 2021 Divisional Round.
With the wide receiver position in flux and the Bills' offense struggling to move the ball through the air, calling Davis up from the practice in time for this weekend's game could be just what the doctor ordered. And if it's not, what do the Bills really have to lose at this point?
It's time to give Davis a shot.
