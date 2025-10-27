Surprising results from Maxwell Hairston's NFL debut for Buffalo Bills vs. Panthers
Maxwell Hairston’s NFL debut went about as well as expected.
During the Buffalo Bills’ 40-9 Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon, the Bills' rookie cornerback was on the field for 27 of the team’s 61 defensive snaps (44%), which was a bit more than many expected him to play in his first professional game.
Hairston missed the Bills’ first six games of the season, but in his return, he showed no signs of inhibition from his knee injury, which slowed the start of his rookie campaign. He finished the win with just one tackle, but it was a big one, coming on a swing to Jimmy Horn Jr., with Hairston bursting forward to make an impressive open-field tackle, limiting the Panthers WR to a two-yard gain.
“It was so fun,” said Hairston postgame. “It got to be one of the funnest moments in my life. I had so much fun out there. I just felt free.”
Hairston credited the Bills’ staff for his ability to make a strong return following an extended absence.
“You want a team like the Bills, bro,” added the rookie cornerback. “They really helped me out throughout this week. Throughout this week, there was some times I was kind of overthinking it, like, okay, first NFL game, first time to put stuff on tape, and they just kind of helped calm me down.
“They let me know that they got my back, and I let them know I got their back. So it made it a little easier to go out there and play with confidence knowing that I got this team behind my back.”
All in all, it was a positive step for Hairston in his recovery and his rookie progression. The Bills will likely call on him to produce a bit more in a daunting upcoming matchup with AFC rival the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
