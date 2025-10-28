Former Chiefs' draft pick among list of Buffalo Bills' Week 9 player tryouts
The Buffalo Bills hosted several players for tryouts on Tuesday, per the NFL’s transaction wire.
With the Bills hurting at the defensive tackle position, the team brought in several potential options to help fill the void left by Ed Oliver, who was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday.
The list of free agents brought in for a workout by the Bills included Tommy Akingbesote, Keondre Coburn, Raekwon Davis and Ben Stille.
Former Chief
Coburn was a sixth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 but was waived later that season. He has since made stops in Denver, Tennessee and Las Vegas. He appeared in 15 games with the Raiders last season, including one start, recording 14 tackles.
Experienced pro
Davis is the most experienced of the bunch, as the former second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins is a five-year pro who has appeared in 80 games, starting 48 of them, during his career. He played with the Indianapolis Colts last season, appearing in 17 games without a start, finishing with 15 tackles.
Untapped rookie
Akingbesote was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of the University of Maryland, but was later waived by the team in August. He was subsequently signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad in September.
Potential diamond in the rough
Stille is a three-year pro who appeared in six games a season ago. The former undrafted free agent totaled a sack and three tackles through two stops in 2024.
The Bills also signed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and safety Jordan Poyer to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, which opened two veteran spots on the team’s practice squad.
Buffalo could certainly use a boost at the defensive tackle position, with Oliver now out for the foreseeable future, rookie T.J. Sanders remaining on IR, DaQuan Jones remaining banged up, and 2024 third-round pick DeWayne Carter out for the season. The Bills still have a couple of defensive tackles remaining on the practice squad, including Zion Logue and Phidarian Mathis.